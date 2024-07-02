RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Henrique to two-year contract

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Adam Henrique to a two-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $3 million.

The 34-year-old was acquired at the trade deadline on March 6 from Tampa Bay (via Anaheim) and appeared in 17 regular-season games for the Oilers, including his 900th career NHL appearance on March 26 at Winnipeg. Over 82 games last season, Henrique collected 24 goals and 27 assists, with four goals and three assists coming with Edmonton. His 51 points matched a career-best from his rookie season during the 2011-12 campaign with the New Jersey Devils. (16G, 35A).



Making his second career appearance in the Stanley Cup Final, the veteran forward skated in 17 post-season games, averaging 14:06 TOI per game while notching four goals and three assists – including a pair of game-winners against Florida.



Through 13 NHL seasons with New Jersey, Anaheim and Edmonton, Henrique has played 912 games, potting 263 goals along with 267 assists for 530 points and 288 penalty minutes. He’s added another nine goals and 11 helpers through 45 career playoff games.