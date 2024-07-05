RELEASE: Oilers acquire Matt Savoie from Sabres

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Matt Savoie from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange forwards Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio.

The 20-year-old Savoie was Buffalo's first-round selection (ninth overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft. The right-shot product from St. Albert made his rookie debut for Buffalo in November and also appeared in six games last season for the Sabres AHL affiliate in Rochester with two goals and three assists.

The former WHL standout skated in 283 games for the Winnipeg Ice, Wenatchee Wild and Moose Jaw Warriors, tallying 103 goals and 160 assists for 263 points and a plus/minus rating of +129.