RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Philp to one-year contract

Edmonton brings back the 25-year-old forward following a hiatus from i hockey in 2023-24 after scoring the second-most goals (19) for Bakersfield during the 2022-23 AHL season

Photo Jan 14 2023, 8 17 10 PM
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Noah Philp to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 at the NHL level.

The 25-year-old forward returns to the organization following a one-year hiatus from professional hockey during the 2023-24 season. Philp originally signed with the Oilers in April of 2022 following a notable 36-game run with the University of Alberta Golden Bears (2019-22) where he rang up 20 goals and 18 assists.

The Canmore, AB product spent his lone full season of professional hockey with the Oilers AHL affiliate in Bakersfield during the 2022-23 season, finishing third in team scoring with 37 points (19G, 18A) in 70 games to go along with 61 penalty minutes and a plus-4 rating. His 19 goals were tied for the second most on the team with Justin Bailey and trailed only Raphael Lavoie (25).

Prior to his time at the U of A and Bakersfield, he played four seasons in the WHL with the Kootenay Ice and Seattle Thunderbirds appearing in 259 career games and registering 166 points (54G, 112A).

