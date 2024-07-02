RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Janmark to three-year contract

Edmonton inks the versatile forward to a three-year extension with an AAV of $1.45 million

By Press Release

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Mattias Janmark to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $1.45 million.

The 31-year-old skated in 71 regular season games including the 500th of his career on December 8 vs. Minnesota. Recording four goals and eight assists while averaging 11:53 TOI per game, Janmark ranked second among all Edmonton forwards with 127:59 spent on the penalty kill.

Making the second trip of his career to the Stanley Cup Final, Janmark dressed in all 25 of Edmonton's playoff games, tallying four goals and four assists. As part of a dominant post-season penalty-killing unit that held opponents off the scoresheet in 66 of 70 shorthanded situations, he also scored a pair of shorthanded goals including the game-winner in Dallas in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, as well as the opening goal in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final vs. Florida.

Through nine NHL seasons, the Swede has skated in 557 games with 80 goals and 115 assists for 195 points while averaging 14:51 TOI per game.

Ceci springs Janmark on a breakaway for the first-period equalizer

