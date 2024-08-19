RELEASE: Oilers acquire Emberson from Sharks

Edmonton trades Ceci and a 2025 third-round pick to San Jose for the right-shot defenceman

GettyImages-2047080905
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have acquired defenceman Ty Emberson from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenceman Cody Ceci and Edmonton's third-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The 24-year-old skated in 30 games last year during his first season with the Sharks, collecting one goal and nine assists for 10 points while averaging 18:33 time on ice per game.

The right-shot blueliner was originally drafted in the third round (73rd overall) by the Arizona Coyotes in 2018. The former University of Wisconsin Badger has also suited up for 132 AHL contests over three seasons with Tucson and Hartford, tallying 12 goals and 27 assists for 39 points.

