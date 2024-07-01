RELEASE: Oilers sign Josh Brown to three-year contract

The 30-year-old defenceman signs a three-year deal with the Oilers after last playing 51 games for the Coyotes in '23-24, scoring three goals & recording 10 points to go with 75 penalty minutes

Washington Capitals v Arizona Coyotes

© 2023 NHLI

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Josh Brown to a three-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $1 million.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defenceman spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Arizona Coyotes, skating in 51 games and recording three goals and seven assists for 10 points to go along with 75 penalty minutes.

The right-shot defender makes Edmonton his fifth pro stop after entering the League as Florida’s sixth-round selection (112th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Following a pair of seasons with the Panthers from 2018-20 (4G, 6A & 67 penalty minutes in 93 GP), the London, Ont. native spent two years with the Ottawa Senators (2020-22) seeing action in 72 games notching seven assists along with 62 PIMs. Brown was dealt to Boston ahead of the 2022 playoffs and saw action in one post-season game for the Bruins.

Signing as a free agent in Arizona ahead of the 2022-23 season, Brown played 119 games for the ‘Yotes over two years before coming arriving in Oil Country. Over six NHL seasons and 290 career games, he’s collected 11 goals, 23 assists and 296 penalty minutes while averaging 14:24 TOI per game.

