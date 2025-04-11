RELEASE: Oilers to celebrate Fan Appreciation tonight

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will be showing their gratitude to the best fans in hockey when they host the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Place tonight at 7:30 PM. The Oilers Fan Appreciation game presented by Pepsi will include prizes, contests and special in-arena features for fans.

Among the thousands of prizes up for grabs will be:

A trip for two to see the Oilers on the road during Round 1 of this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs

A private dinner for eight in the Oilers Locker Room this summer

A trip for two and entry into the Zach Hyman Celebrity Classic golf tournament this summer in Toronto

A trip for two to the Okanagan this summer including a winery tour and dinner with Hockey Hall of Fame member and Oilers legend Kevin Lowe

A trip for two to see the Oilers play in California during the 2025-26 season

A trip for two to see the Oilers play in Utah during the 2025-26 season

Other highlights of the night for Oilers fans will include:

A Fan Appreciation scratch & win card available to all fans through the Rogers Place app

An autograph session with Oilers alumni Mark Fistric and Joaquin Gage from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM on the main concourse

A Pepsi fan photo booth located in the Pepsi neighbourhood on the main concourse

LOILTY Rewards members will earn double the points on the purchase of food & beverage, 50/50 tickets and retail items at Rogers Place and the Oilers Team Store in ICE District Plaza from 6:00 PM to 10:30 PM

The Fan Appreciation 50/50 raffle is in support of Cystic Fibrosis Canada, with the current jackpot over $660,000. Oilers 50/50 tickets are available at the game and online at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.

Limited tickets for tonight’s game are available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

"The Oilers have the best fans in the league," said Stew MacDonald, President, OEG Sports & Entertainment. "They're passionate, engaged, knowledgeable, loyal, loud and they give the Oilers an unrivaled home-ice advantage whenever the team takes the ice at Rogers Place. We are looking forward to sharing our appreciation during the evening, and from the Oilers and everyone at OEG Sports & Entertainment, we extend a huge thank-you to all our fans in Oil Country and beyond. Let's go Oilers!"

The Oilers have one of the most engaged fanbases in the NHL, leading in digital media consumption and social media engagement. Oilers fans are also among the loudest in the league, with sound levels reaching close to 115 decibels in Rogers Place.

The Oilers welcomed close to 600,000 fans to ICE District during last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, with up to 30,000 fans visiting ICE District during each home and away game to cheer on the team.