RELEASE: Oilers issue qualifying offers to five players

Pending restricted free agents Philip Broberg, Noel Hoefenmayer, James Hamblin, Dylan Holloway and Raphael Lavoie have received qualifying offers from the team

GettyImages-2153601739
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have issued qualifying offers to five pending restricted free agents.

Defencemen Philip Broberg and Noel Hoefenmayer have received qualifying offers from the team, as have forwards James Hamblin, Dylan Holloway and Raphael Lavoie.

Holloway played 38 regular season games for the Oilers in 2023-24, scoring six goals and three assists for nine points, as well as all 25 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, tallying five goals and two assists for seven points.

Holloway scores his second while McDavid sets assists record

Broberg also suited up for the Oilers in both the regular season and playoffs, playing 12 games with two assists during the year and 10 games with two goals and a helper during the post-season. He also played 49 games with the AHL's Bakersfield condors, tallying five goals and 33 assists.

Hamblin played 31 games for Edmonton during the regular season, scoring two goals and an assist, including his first-career NHL tally on November 18 on the road vs. Tampa Bay. He also suited up for 13 games with the Condors, contributing four goals and four helpers.

Lavoie played the first seven games of his NHL career for the Oilers this season and also enjoyed his most productive AHL season to date, scoring 28 goals and 22 points in 66 games with Bakersfield.

Hoefenmayer played 47 games for the Condors this past season, scoring seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points, along with 64 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating.

The team did not issue qualifying offers to forward Carter Savoie and goaltender Ryan Fanti.

