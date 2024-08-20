RELEASE: Oilers issue statement regarding Holloway & Broberg

Edmonton announces it will not match offer sheets made by St. Louis for the forward & defenceman

GettyImages-1243660111
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced this morning they will not match contract offer sheets presented by the St. Louis Blues to forward Dylan Holloway and defenceman Philip Broberg.

As per NHL compensation guidelines, the Oilers will receive the Blues' second and third-round selections in the 2025 NHL Draft.

In a separate transaction with St. Louis, the Oilers have acquired the rights to defenceman Paul Fischer as well the Blues' third-round selection in the 2028 NHL Draft in exchange for future considerations.

Fischer is an unsigned selection from the 2023 NHL Draft (138th overall) entering his second season with Notre Dame (NCAA).

News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Emberson from Sharks

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Podkolzin from Canucks

Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2024

BLOG: Skinner meets Mike Weir at Rogers Charity Classic

RELEASE: Drayton Valley selected as Celebrating Oil Country feature town

RELEASE: Oilers announce eight-game pre-season schedule

RELEASE: MacTavish & Gregg to be inducted into Oilers HOF

RELEASE: Oilers announce Bowman as GM & EVP of Hockey Ops

RELEASE: Danielle Serdachny announced as female hockey ambassador

BLOG: Oilers set sights on another Stanley Cup run after short offseason

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Roby Jarventie from Senators

RELEASE: McDavid wins ESPY award for Best NHL Player

BLOG: Savoie savouring new opportunity with Oilers following trade

BLOG: Chaulk, McCambridge to return behind Condors bench in '24-25

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Lavoie to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Matt Savoie from Sabres

RELEASE: Oilers to host 17 prospects for Development Camp

BLOG: Skinner swayed by desire from Oilers to add his talents