RELEASE: Oilers issue statement regarding Holloway & Broberg

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced this morning they will not match contract offer sheets presented by the St. Louis Blues to forward Dylan Holloway and defenceman Philip Broberg.

As per NHL compensation guidelines, the Oilers will receive the Blues' second and third-round selections in the 2025 NHL Draft.

In a separate transaction with St. Louis, the Oilers have acquired the rights to defenceman Paul Fischer as well the Blues' third-round selection in the 2028 NHL Draft in exchange for future considerations.

Fischer is an unsigned selection from the 2023 NHL Draft (138th overall) entering his second season with Notre Dame (NCAA).