RELEASE: Oilers sign Delia to one-year contract

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed free-agent goaltender Collin Delia to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound netminder spent the 2023-24 season with AHL’s Manitoba Moose, appearing in 32 games and assembling a record a 11-19-1 with a 3.55 goals-against average and .872 save percentage.

The undrafted Rancho Cucamonga, Cali. native signed his first professional contract with Chicago in 2017-18 and spent four seasons with the Blackhawks' organization, playing in 32 games (27 starts) and turning in a 9-12-5 record with a 3.68 GAA and .904 SV%. In '22-23 with the Canucks, Delia appeared in 20 games for the Canucks (10-6-2, 3.51 GAA, .897 SV%) before signing with the Winnipeg Jets last July and spending the '23-24 campaign in the AHL.

In 52 NHL games (45 starts) over parts of five NHL seasons, Delia has a 19-18-7 record with a GAA of 3.51 and a .897 SV%. Over 153 AHL appearances between the pipes with Rockford, Abbotsford and Manitoba, he’s earned a 76-61-12 record with a 2.98 GAA and .900 SV%.