Smits receives E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence ahead of 2026 Draft

Alberts Smits was named the winner of the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence on Tuesday.

First awarded in 2014-15, the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence is presented annually "to the NHL Draft prospect who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness and athleticism."

Smits (6-foot-3, 209 pounds), a defenseman with Munchen of Deutsche Eishockey Liga, the top professional league in Germany, could be the highest-selected Latvia-born player in NHL Draft history.

"Alberts Smits has emerged as one of the top draftees, as a standout young defenseman in the 2026 draft class," NHL Central Scouting vice president and director Dan Marr said. "Alberts has NHL talent, and the compete and character that he showed throughout the 2025-26 season each and every game was truly impressive and earned him the 2026 E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence."

Smits is expected to be chosen among the top 10 picks in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round will be held June 26 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) with rounds 2-7 on June 27 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN).

The left-handed shot was with five other top prospects at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes will play Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Smits was the youngest player at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where he had two assists in four games for Team Latvia while averaging 18:44 of ice time. He had 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 38 games for Jukurit in Liiga, the top league in Finland, before he was loaned to Munchen on Feb. 25. He had one assist in five regular-season DEL games, six points (two goals, four assists) in 11 playoff games and recently signed a contract with Jukurit that runs through the 2027-28 season.

Smits had five points (one goal, four assists) in five games at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, leading Latvia in time on ice per game (23:40). He had four assists and averaged 21:47 of ice time at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, where Latvia lost 2-0 to Norway in the quarterfinal round.

The 18-year-old is No. 2 on Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters. He had interviews with 19 teams at the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo last week.

"Each year there are many candidates deserving of the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence and the 2026 winner, Smits, was chosen as he demonstrated the characteristics that define this award in his pursuit to be the best player he could be," Marr said.