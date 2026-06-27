Shared dream comes true for Ruck twins with Penguins at 2026 NHL Draft

BUFFALO -- The twin brothers sat side by side, of course, agonizing as the teams began selecting players in the second round of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins had taken Liam Ruck with the No. 22 pick of the first round Friday, and now the Penguins held the seventh pick of the second round, No. 39 overall. Would they take Markus Ruck too, or would the 18-year-old forwards be split up for the first time since they began skating on a backyard rink at age 2?

Six picks passed, and Markus was still on the board. Was it really going to happen? Then, finally, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly announced the Penguins had taken Markus, and the dream came true.

“It was stressful,” Markus said. “But yeah, I was just kind of praying and hoping that Pittsburgh would take me, and to have that happen, there’s not many words to describe it.”

The brothers leapt from their seats on the floor of the arena and embraced. Liam told Markus he loved him and was super excited.

“It was important for us to hug each other first,” Markus said. “Obviously, our family’s helped us so much, but we’ve been side by side through every step of the way. So, yeah, it was special hugging him.”