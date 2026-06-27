Niagara University hockey team honors late teammate during Draft

BUFFALO -- Members of the Niagara University Division 2 club hockey team were having a great time at the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Saturday.

They were sitting in the front row, just feet from the stage, while prospect after prospect learned their NHL future.

But there was someone missing.

In fact, that someone, Bradly Burden, is not only the reason they gathered at KeyBank Center, but why they took the stage in the fourth round to make the Buffalo Sabres’ pick, which was No. 124.

It was just four months ago, on Feb. 24, when Burden, a 22-year-old defenseman on the team and sophomore at the school, was killed in a single-car accident in Niagara Falls.

So when the Purple Eagles took the stage Saturday, they all wore jerseys with No. 20 and Burden's name on the back.

“He was a great, great guy, always had a smile on his face, always laughing, always having a good time,” said teammate Alex Nisevich. “If he was here right now, he’d be happy all the boys were having a good time.”

Nisevich and teammate Matt Croll said the Purple Eagles were invited by the Sabres to make the pick. Burden’s sister, Shannon, announced the selection, which was Olivers Murnieks from Saint John of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

After Murnieks came up front and put on his Sabres jersey, he walked onto the stage to get his photo taken with the group from Niagara.