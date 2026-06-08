2026 NHL Draft Diary: Keaton Verhoeff

I also went to dinner with two teams, the Seattle Kraken and San Jose Sharks. Those were fun. It was good getting all those guys in a little bit of a more casual setting.

We had the Vo2 bike test Friday. Plain and simple, that's just hard. I tried a couple things like that that are similar, and it's definitely a battle, but it's cool to come out and do it. It's the NHL combine, and the Vo2 is a staple of it, I'd say. So doing that and being involved and being a part of that was pretty cool.

The big testing day was Saturday, but I slept pretty well Friday night. Me and my roommate here, Adam Valentini, watched the NBA Finals game, then I slept pretty good. I was excited, ready to get going. I'm pretty confident in my physical abilities. I believe that I put the work in off the ice. Still so much to go, and so much room for improvement, but I was excited to be out there competing with myself, competing with my peers. It was fun.

The Wingate bike test was a tough one. That's pretty much a 30 second race until you puke. You're going as hard as you can until you don't have any more. All the tests are tough, they're all fun, but the bikes are probably the hardest ones.

Next for me is a trip to Toronto to visit with the Maple Leafs staff and get to know those folks a little more and a little better. Then a few of us are going to Las Vegas for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. That should be super exciting, super fun. I live near Edmonton, so we've been lucky enough the past couple years to go to some Stanley Cup Final games with them being in Edmonton. But to go to Vegas and experience this with some of the guys that I've met here and guys that I've known for a long time too, is going to be super exciting. Definitely looking forward to that experience. Being a part of that culture and being part of that rink and that atmosphere is going to be pretty sweet.

Then I'll head home to get ready for the draft. I'll spend as much time as I can with my family, and get right back training. Back in the gym, get on the ice, get ready to come back to Buffalo for the draft, and eventually an NHL development camp.