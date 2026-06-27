Cullen among 2026 NHL Draft picks with League bloodlines

Other notable players with NHL bloodlines chosen during the two days at KeyBank Center:
* Left wing Victor Plante, a second-round pick (No. 47) by the Detroit Red Wings. His father, Derek Plante, was an eighth-round pick (No. 161) by the Sabres in the 1989 NHL Draft and had 248 points (96 goals, 152 assists) in 450 NHL games with the Sabres, Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers. He helped the Stars win the Stanley Cup in 1999. His brother, Zam Plante, is a fifth-round pick (No. 150) by the Penguins in the 2022 NHL Draft and brother, Max Plante, is a second-round pick by the Red Wings in 2024 (No. 47). Max won the 2026 Hobey Baker Award as the best NCAA Division I men's hockey player.
"It's a huge honor," Victor said. "I get to go to development camp with my brother, Max. Detroit is such a great franchise; there's so much history there. I definitely had a feeling (it could be Detroit). Max was putting words in their ears every time he saw them, so he helped me out a little bit."
* Left wing Marcus Nordmark, a first-round pick (No. 28) of the Anaheim Ducks. His father, Robert, was a third-round pick (No. 59) by the St. Louis Blues in the 1987 NHL Draft. The defenseman played 236 games with the Blues and Canucks from 1987-91.
* Center Maddox Dagenais, a first-round pick (No. 16) of the Blues. His father, Pierre, was a fourth-round pick (No. 105) of the New Jersey Devils in the 1998 NHL Draft. The forward played in 142 NHL games with the Devils, Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens from 2000-06.
* Right wing Joe Iginla, a third-round pick (No. 65) to the Calgary Flames. His father, Jarome Iginla, is a Hockey Hall of Fame forward who was a first-round pick by the Dallas Stars in the 1995 NHL Draft (No. 11). His brother, Tij Iginla, was chosen by the Utah Mammoth in the first round (No. 6) of the 2024 draft.
* Left wing Adam Nemec, a third-round pick (No. 72) by the Ottawa Senators. His brother, Simon Nemec, was the No. 2 pick by the Devils in the 2022 NHL Draft. Simon played three seasons with the Devils and had 49 points (16 goals, 33 assists) in 155 regular-season games and two points (one goal, one assist) in four Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was traded to the Calgary Flames on June 24.
* Center Kent Sauer, a fifth-round pick (No. 136) of the Philadelphia Flyers. His uncle, Kurt Sauer, played in 357 NHL games with the Ducks, Avalanche and Phoenix Coyotes from 2002-10. His other uncle, Michael Sauer, played in 98 games with the New York Rangers (2009-11). His dad, also Kent, was chosen by the Nashville Predators in the fourth round of the 1998 draft but never played in the NHL.
* Parker Trottier, a sixth-round pick (No. 189) of the Montreal Canadiens. His grandfather, Hockey Hall of Fame forward and six-time Stanley Cup champion Bryan Trottier, had 1,425 points (524 goals, 901 assists) in 1,279 games over 18 NHL seasons.
* Logan Stuart, a seventh-round pick (No. 208) of the Washington Capitals. His father, Brad Stuart, was chosen No. 3 by the Sharks in the 1998 NHL Draft. He played in 1,056 career NHL games with the Sharks, Boston Bruins, Flames, Los Angeles Kings, Red Wings and Avalanche from 1999-2016. He won the Stanley Cup with Detroit in 2008.