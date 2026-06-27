Cullen among 2026 NHL Draft picks with League bloodlines

Cullen was listed at 5-foot-8 when he entered the NTDP in 2024-25 but was five inches taller at the start of this season. It was a dramatic growth spurt that changed both his physical profile and his projection.

"It was tough skating wise (through the growth spurt)," Cullen said. "I think growing that much, I really had to put a lot of work into my skating over the summer and that was huge with my dad. He helped me so much with the skating part of it and that was probably the biggest thing. Once I kind of got used to my body and got stronger, I think everything just felt good and normal again."

Despite missing 22 games due to an injury that occurred during preseason testing, the 17-year-old left wing (6-foot-1, 183 pounds) still finished sixth at the program with 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) and first in average points (1.12) in 40 games this season.

Cullen was one of several players with professional hockey connections selected during the draft.

Among them was center Caleb Malhotra of Brantford in the Ontario Hockey League. The 18-year-old was chosen No. 3 by the Vancouver Canucks. His father, Manny Malhotra, was named coach of the Canucks on June 1.

The elder Malhotra was selected No. 7 by the New York Rangers in the 1998 NHL Draft. He played for seven teams over 16 NHL seasons, scoring 295 points (116 goals, 179 assists) in 991 career games, and his career 58.85 face-off winning percentage ranks fourth all-time among players with 500-plus attempts.

"Just a few years ago he was a little kid just getting on skates, asking his mom to sign him up for the Canucks to the point where he's at his own NHL Draft being drafted third overall, which is a massive accomplishment in it of itself," Manny said. "It's one of those where did it all go moments? Where did this time go? It's a special moment, but you don't see these kinds of things coming."

Caleb was second among Ontario Hockey League rookies with 84 points (29 goals, 55 assists) in 67 games and led Brantford during the playoffs with 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) in 15 games. He'll play at Boston University next season.

“Definitely, he'll always be Dad first to me and when I asked for Coach, he's very clinical and honest with me,” Caleb said. “If I want to know something, he tells me exactly what I've been doing wrong, what I need to improve on, or what I've been doing well, and then Dad is just kind of happy for me either way and he's just proud of me. So, I think moving forward, obviously I have to talk to Coach a lot more than I than I used to. So I think me kind of growing up with him and having that relationship kind of prepared us for this moment. So, I think we're ready for it, and I think it'll be a great adventure.”