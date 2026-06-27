Cullen among 2026 NHL Draft picks with League bloodlines

Left wing, son of 21-season veteran center, selected by Predators in 1st round

wyatt-and-matt-cullen

© Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

BUFFALO -- For most players selected in the first round of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft, the moment they pull on their new team’s jersey is an introduction.

A first photo.

A first handshake.

A first step into a future they have imagined for years, but never quite touched.

For Wyatt Cullen of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team, it was something more.

Cullen drafted by Predators

When the Nashville Predators called his name with the No. 10 pick at KeyBank Center on Friday, Cullen didn't simply join an NHL organization. In a way, he rejoined one.

That's because Wyatt's father, Matt Cullen, spent two of his 21 NHL seasons with the Predators from 2013-14 through 2014-15.

"It feels unbelievable," Wyatt said. "I mean, just being at the draft has been a dream, but I think being selected by Nashville, having my dad play there all the way back, it's super special, and that's something I'll never forget."

He'll play at the University of Minnesota in 2026-27.

Matt Cullen, who played 1,516 NHL games over 21 seasons with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Minnesota Wild, Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins. He won the Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes (2006), and twice with the Penguins (2016, 2017).

"We're just so happy for Wyatt," Matt said. "As a parent you share in all the ups and downs along the way, and seeing all the work he's put in to get to this point makes it a really special moment for all of us. And then when it's a place that means a lot to our family and an organization full of real quality people makes is even more special. We had some great years in Nashville when Wyatt was young and developed some great friendships, so we're just thrilled for him."

What is the most important lesson Wyatt learned from dad over the years?

"Work hard," Wyatt said. "I feel like every parent says that, but for me, I think being the smallest kid on the ice my whole life, I've had to work hard. And that's been my mentality my whole life. It's just hard work and outwork everyone else and good things will come your way."

Cullen on his decision to retire after 21 NHL seasons

Cullen was listed at 5-foot-8 when he entered the NTDP in 2024-25 but was five inches taller at the start of this season. It was a dramatic growth spurt that changed both his physical profile and his projection.

"It was tough skating wise (through the growth spurt)," Cullen said. "I think growing that much, I really had to put a lot of work into my skating over the summer and that was huge with my dad. He helped me so much with the skating part of it and that was probably the biggest thing. Once I kind of got used to my body and got stronger, I think everything just felt good and normal again."

Despite missing 22 games due to an injury that occurred during preseason testing, the 17-year-old left wing (6-foot-1, 183 pounds) still finished sixth at the program with 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) and first in average points (1.12) in 40 games this season.

Cullen was one of several players with professional hockey connections selected during the draft.

Among them was center Caleb Malhotra of Brantford in the Ontario Hockey League. The 18-year-old was chosen No. 3 by the Vancouver Canucks. His father, Manny Malhotra, was named coach of the Canucks on June 1.

The elder Malhotra was selected No. 7 by the New York Rangers in the 1998 NHL Draft. He played for seven teams over 16 NHL seasons, scoring 295 points (116 goals, 179 assists) in 991 career games, and his career 58.85 face-off winning percentage ranks fourth all-time among players with 500-plus attempts.

"Just a few years ago he was a little kid just getting on skates, asking his mom to sign him up for the Canucks to the point where he's at his own NHL Draft being drafted third overall, which is a massive accomplishment in it of itself," Manny said. "It's one of those where did it all go moments? Where did this time go? It's a special moment, but you don't see these kinds of things coming."

Caleb was second among Ontario Hockey League rookies with 84 points (29 goals, 55 assists) in 67 games and led Brantford during the playoffs with 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) in 15 games. He'll play at Boston University next season.

“Definitely, he'll always be Dad first to me and when I asked for Coach, he's very clinical and honest with me,” Caleb said. “If I want to know something, he tells me exactly what I've been doing wrong, what I need to improve on, or what I've been doing well, and then Dad is just kind of happy for me either way and he's just proud of me. So, I think moving forward, obviously I have to talk to Coach a lot more than I than I used to. So I think me kind of growing up with him and having that relationship kind of prepared us for this moment. So, I think we're ready for it, and I think it'll be a great adventure.”

Other notable players with NHL bloodlines chosen during the two days at KeyBank Center:

* Left wing Victor Plante, a second-round pick (No. 47) by the Detroit Red Wings. His father, Derek Plante, was an eighth-round pick (No. 161) by the Sabres in the 1989 NHL Draft and had 248 points (96 goals, 152 assists) in 450 NHL games with the Sabres, Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers. He helped the Stars win the Stanley Cup in 1999. His brother, Zam Plante, is a fifth-round pick (No. 150) by the Penguins in the 2022 NHL Draft and brother, Max Plante, is a second-round pick by the Red Wings in 2024 (No. 47). Max won the 2026 Hobey Baker Award as the best NCAA Division I men's hockey player.

"It's a huge honor," Victor said. "I get to go to development camp with my brother, Max. Detroit is such a great franchise; there's so much history there. I definitely had a feeling (it could be Detroit). Max was putting words in their ears every time he saw them, so he helped me out a little bit."

* Left wing Marcus Nordmark, a first-round pick (No. 28) of the Anaheim Ducks. His father, Robert, was a third-round pick (No. 59) by the St. Louis Blues in the 1987 NHL Draft. The defenseman played 236 games with the Blues and Canucks from 1987-91.

* Center Maddox Dagenais, a first-round pick (No. 16) of the Blues. His father, Pierre, was a fourth-round pick (No. 105) of the New Jersey Devils in the 1998 NHL Draft. The forward played in 142 NHL games with the Devils, Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens from 2000-06.

* Right wing Joe Iginla, a third-round pick (No. 65) to the Calgary Flames. His father, Jarome Iginla, is a Hockey Hall of Fame forward who was a first-round pick by the Dallas Stars in the 1995 NHL Draft (No. 11). His brother, Tij Iginla, was chosen by the Utah Mammoth in the first round (No. 6) of the 2024 draft.

* Left wing Adam Nemec, a third-round pick (No. 72) by the Ottawa Senators. His brother, Simon Nemec, was the No. 2 pick by the Devils in the 2022 NHL Draft. Simon played three seasons with the Devils and had 49 points (16 goals, 33 assists) in 155 regular-season games and two points (one goal, one assist) in four Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was traded to the Calgary Flames on June 24.

* Center Kent Sauer, a fifth-round pick (No. 136) of the Philadelphia Flyers. His uncle, Kurt Sauer, played in 357 NHL games with the Ducks, Avalanche and Phoenix Coyotes from 2002-10. His other uncle, Michael Sauer, played in 98 games with the New York Rangers (2009-11). His dad, also Kent, was chosen by the Nashville Predators in the fourth round of the 1998 draft but never played in the NHL.

* Parker Trottier, a sixth-round pick (No. 189) of the Montreal Canadiens. His grandfather, Hockey Hall of Fame forward and six-time Stanley Cup champion Bryan Trottier, had 1,425 points (524 goals, 901 assists) in 1,279 games over 18 NHL seasons.

* Logan Stuart, a seventh-round pick (No. 208) of the Washington Capitals. His father, Brad Stuart, was chosen No. 3 by the Sharks in the 1998 NHL Draft. He played in 1,056 career NHL games with the Sharks, Boston Bruins, Flames, Los Angeles Kings, Red Wings and Avalanche from 1999-2016. He won the Stanley Cup with Detroit in 2008.

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