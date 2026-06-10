Top prospects Reid, Malhotra discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

The 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round is June 26 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) with rounds 2-7 on June 27 (11 a.m. ET; NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Full draft coverage can be found here.

Chase Reid of Sault Ste. Marie in the Ontario Hockey League is the type of defenseman with almost "no holes in his game," according to NHL Central Scouting's Nick Smith.

"With his size (6-foot-2, 190 pounds), his skating ... He's an underrated skater in my opinion," Smith said on the latest edition of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast. "I've watched him and he flies when he wants to. He's good defensively, can make plays out of nothing. He's dynamic, can captain the power play and he seems like a great kid. You guys met him at the NHL Draft Combine, there's just something about him. I think he's going to be that player, and I think he's got a chance to be a No. 1 (defenseman) in the NHL."

Reid, No. 2 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, ranked 12th among OHL defensemen with 48 points (18 goals, 30 assists) and 20 power-play points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 45 regular-season games. He had four points (two goals, two assists) in five games for the United States at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.