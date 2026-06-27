NHL offseason could stay busy before free agency begins July 1

Zach Werenski

The Columbus Blue Jackets are reportedly fielding calls on Werenski, the Norris Trophy-winning defenseman who has two seasons remaining on his contract ($9.583 million average annual value). Werenski, who turns 29 on July 19, has reportedly indicated an unwillingness to re-sign with the Blue Jackets when his contract expires after the 2027-28 season.

That news came out Friday before the draft started, and it prompted general manager Don Waddell to start taking calls on Werenski, who led Columbus with 81 points (22 goals, 59 assists) in 75 games this season.

With term still on his contract, there is certainly no rush for the Blue Jackets to move Werenski. Waddell said he has spoken to Werenski's agent, Judd Moldaver, and will also meet with his No. 1 defenseman and discuss his future with the team.

In other Blue Jackets news, forward Kirill Marchenko might be in the same boat as Werenski, albeit with only one more season remaining on his contract ($3.85 million AAV) before he can become a restricted free agent.

Marchenko has reportedly said he won't re-sign with Columbus, so Waddell has to gauge the market on him too.

The Blue Jackets vaulted to the top of the most interesting teams to watch coming out of the draft because of Werenski and Marchenko and the possibility each could be available.

It's possible nothing happens and Columbus enters next season with both players on the roster, but there should be more news to come.

Jason Robertson

It was reported Thursday the Dallas Stars forward turned down an eight-year contract worth $15 million annually from the Seattle Kraken, who had agreed to acquire the 26-year-old pending restricted free agent forward via trade, something general manager Jim Nill confirmed in his post-draft media availability on Saturday.

That contract would have made Robertson the second-highest paid player in the NHL behind Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov ($17 million AAV).

But the Stars have since gone back to the drawing board with Robertson with multiple potential options, including re-signing and keeping him, or finding another trade partner. Robertson can become a restricted free agent Wednesday.

The Kraken were reportedly willing to part with the No. 7 pick in the 2026 draft, which they used to select defenseman Chase Reid.

If Seattle was willing to sign Robertson to that contract, it stands to reason it’s still in the market to make a splash in the coming days.

Dylan Larkin

There have been reports for weeks about the Detroit Red Wings captain requesting a trade, speculation about where they could send Larkin and what they might get in return for the forward.

But there has been no movement as of yet.

This could be one of those situations where if it didn't happen before the draft, it may not be resolved any time soon. The Red Wings clearly are not in a rush to make anything happen, and general manager Steve Yzerman has not publicly commented on the situation with Larkin, who turns 30 on July 30.

It's not unreasonable to think this could drag on because Detroit does not have to trade Larkin, who has five seasons remaining on a contract that carries an $8.7 million AAV. The Red Wings can wait until they get a return that appeals to them. It could last through training camp in September and beyond.

Either way, Larkin's situation has major implications on the trade market in terms of value in return and how it could impact other players who could be on the move, as well as Detroit’s plans going forward.