NHL offseason could stay busy before free agency begins July 1

Werenski, Hellebuyck, Robertson among those potentially on move before market opens at noon ET Wednesday

free-agency-26

© Kirk Irwin/NHLI via Getty Images, Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

BUFFALO -- It's been a wild time in the NHL with blockbuster trades, and several more big-name players who could be moved in the coming days and weeks.

With the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft complete and free agency set to begin at noon ET on Wednesday, it’s time to look ahead and see what other moves could be coming and add to what has already been a chaotic and thrilling offseason.

Here are some of the top players who have been and will continue to be in the news with July 1 approaching:

Zach Werenski

The Columbus Blue Jackets are reportedly fielding calls on Werenski, the Norris Trophy-winning defenseman who has two seasons remaining on his contract ($9.583 million average annual value). Werenski, who turns 29 on July 19, has reportedly indicated an unwillingness to re-sign with the Blue Jackets when his contract expires after the 2027-28 season.

That news came out Friday before the draft started, and it prompted general manager Don Waddell to start taking calls on Werenski, who led Columbus with 81 points (22 goals, 59 assists) in 75 games this season.

With term still on his contract, there is certainly no rush for the Blue Jackets to move Werenski. Waddell said he has spoken to Werenski's agent, Judd Moldaver, and will also meet with his No. 1 defenseman and discuss his future with the team.  

In other Blue Jackets news, forward Kirill Marchenko might be in the same boat as Werenski, albeit with only one more season remaining on his contract ($3.85 million AAV) before he can become a restricted free agent. 

Marchenko has reportedly said he won't re-sign with Columbus, so Waddell has to gauge the market on him too. 

The Blue Jackets vaulted to the top of the most interesting teams to watch coming out of the draft because of Werenski and Marchenko and the possibility each could be available.

It's possible nothing happens and Columbus enters next season with both players on the roster, but there should be more news to come.

Jason Robertson

It was reported Thursday the Dallas Stars forward turned down an eight-year contract worth $15 million annually from the Seattle Kraken, who had agreed to acquire the 26-year-old pending restricted free agent forward via trade, something general manager Jim Nill confirmed in his post-draft media availability on Saturday.

That contract would have made Robertson the second-highest paid player in the NHL behind Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov ($17 million AAV). 

But the Stars have since gone back to the drawing board with Robertson with multiple potential options, including re-signing and keeping him, or finding another trade partner. Robertson can become a restricted free agent Wednesday. 

The Kraken were reportedly willing to part with the No. 7 pick in the 2026 draft, which they used to select defenseman Chase Reid. 

If Seattle was willing to sign Robertson to that contract, it stands to reason it’s still in the market to make a splash in the coming days.

Dylan Larkin

There have been reports for weeks about the Detroit Red Wings captain requesting a trade, speculation about where they could send Larkin and what they might get in return for the forward.

But there has been no movement as of yet.

This could be one of those situations where if it didn't happen before the draft, it may not be resolved any time soon. The Red Wings clearly are not in a rush to make anything happen, and general manager Steve Yzerman has not publicly commented on the situation with Larkin, who turns 30 on July 30.

It's not unreasonable to think this could drag on because Detroit does not have to trade Larkin, who has five seasons remaining on a contract that carries an $8.7 million AAV. The Red Wings can wait until they get a return that appeals to them. It could last through training camp in September and beyond.

Either way, Larkin's situation has major implications on the trade market in terms of value in return and how it could impact other players who could be on the move, as well as Detroit’s plans going forward.

PHI@DET: Larkin collects the third hat trick of his career

Connor Hellebuyck

The goalie’s future with the Winnipeg Jets is in question after general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said they are listening to trade offers. Hellebuyck, 33, won the Hart Trophy as League MVP and the Vezina Trophy as NHL MVP last season, then followed it up by helping Team USA win gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics in February.

Hellebuyck has five seasons remaining on the seven-year, $59.5 million contract ($8.5 million AAV) he signed with the Jets on Oct. 9, 2023. He has played each of his 11 NHL seasons in Winnipeg.

Similar to the situations with Larkin and Werenski, the Jets don't have to rush into anything here -- or do anything at all. But if the interest is strong enough, they may be persuaded to part with their franchise goalie.

The Florida Panthers, in particular, will have a hole in goal if they do not re-sign Sergei Bobrovsky, who could be the top UFA available Wednesday. And we all know the Panthers are not shy about making big moves after they acquired Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators on June 21.

Vincent Trocheck

Add Trocheck to the list of U.S. Olympians who could be moved in the coming days or weeks.

All indications are the New York Rangers are trying to trade the 32-year-old center who has three seasons left on his contract ($5.63 million AAV), and that there is interest. The question is the return, and clearly the Rangers are not settling for less than what they believe Trocheck is worth.

Trocheck expected to be moved prior to the NHL Trade Deadline in March, but a deal never materialized. A move still seems likely, but it's possible the Larkin situation could be holding things up.

It's possible teams trying to acquire Larkin could pivot to the Rangers if they are unsuccessful in their bid for the Red Wings captain.

The Rangers are looking to get younger and faster, which is why they acquired forward Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. The 25-year-old scored 37 goals for the Golden Knights this season and helped them reach the Stanley Cup Final. 

It stands to reason New York’s goal would be to acquire a younger NHL player and potentially future assets in a trade for Trocheck.

Matthew Knies

The Toronto Maple Leafs have not given any indication they want to trade Knies, a 23-year-old forward who had a career-high 66 points (23 goals, 43 assists) this season. Knies has five seasons remaining on his contract ($7.75 million AAV).

For argument's sake, what if the Maple Leafs can get in on the Werenski sweepstakes? It would likely require a player like Knies for any deal to materialize. Same for the Jets (Hellebuyck) and potentially Stars (Robertson) too.

All of this is to say that Toronto is not trading Knies for picks and prospects. If it's going to happen, it's going to be a blockbuster. But Knies has been out there enough in swirling trade rumors that it only makes sense to include him here.

TOR@LAK: Knies scores his second goal of game to tie it

Alex Ovechkin

The Washington Capitals have added Alex Tuch and Jordan Kyrou in the past week in an effort to rebuild their top-six forward group.

Where that leaves Ovechkin is still to be determined, because the Capitals captain and NHL’s all-time leading goal-scorer (929) has apparently not decided if he will return for a 22nd season. Ovechkin can become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday. 

Washington brass is waiting for Ovechkin, who turns 41 on Sept. 17, to make a decision on playing next season, giving him the space and time to decide, while also improving their scoring depth. Tuch and Kyrou are each three-time 30-goal scorers.

UFA day

Trades have dominated the offseason moves so far, but there is still the matter of free agency on Wednesday. It may not feature the usual star power like previous years, but there's still some well-known and established impact players who are expected to be available. 

Bobrovsky leads the group. The 37-year-old has won the Stanley Cup twice with the Panthers but could be on the move after playing out his seven-year contract. He reportedly has the Maple Leafs high on his list.

Toronto opened a spot on its goalie depth chart alongside Anthony Stolarz by trading Joseph Woll to the Philadelphia Flyers. They acquired Samuel Ersson in that trade but then flipped him to Ottawa.

John Carlson might be the top defenseman available, if he is actually going to be available; the 36-year-old’s rights were traded to the Carolina Hurricanes by the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. He could sign with the Hurricanes before the market opens.

Patrick Kane could be leaving Detroit. The 37-year-old had 57 points (16 goals, 41 assists) in 67 games this season. Could the Buffalo native return home to play for the Sabres, who need to replace Tuch on their forward depth chart?

Mats Zuccarello, Mason Marchment, Anders Lee, Claude Giroux, Viktor Arvidsson and Boone Jenner are veteran forwards also eligible to become UFAs. Rasmus Andersson, Ryan Shea and Jacob Trouba are among other defensemen expected to be available.

Related Content

Carlson rights traded to Hurricanes by Ducks

Carlo traded to Blues by Maple Leafs for draft picks

Peterka views Bruins as ‘awesome fit’ after trade from Mammoth

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Latest News

2026 NHL Draft Diary: Tynan Lawrence

2027 NHL Draft lookahead: DuPont of Everett projected as No. 1 pick

Top NHL free agents: Bobrovsky, Carlson, Lee among those likely available

Top NHL restricted free agents: Bedard, Robertson, Zegras could get offer sheet

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Top 10 moments from 2026 NHL Draft

Ovechkin, Capitals to talk in 'near future' about potential return for next season

Yzerman says ‘no guarantees’ on Larkin trade request

Cullen among 2026 NHL Draft picks with League bloodlines

Sharks take 7-foot-1 defenseman in Round 7, tallest draft pick in NHL history

McKenna cheered in Toronto, throws first pitch for Blue Jays

Carlo traded to Blues by Maple Leafs for draft picks

Carlson rights traded to Hurricanes by Ducks

Niagara University hockey team honors late teammate during Draft

Shared dream comes true for Ruck twins with Penguins at 2026 NHL Draft

Martinook takes matters into own hands, announces Hurricanes draft pick

Cover takes ‘unconventional’ route rising to NHL from Cayman Islands

Penguins reunite Ruck twins with Round 2 draft pick