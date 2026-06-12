Preston overcomes injury to become 'gamebreaker type' ahead of 2026 Draft

Mathis Preston got a crash course in the tough side of hockey this season.

A trade and a long-term injury in the most important season of young career set the 17-year-old back a bit, but Preston feels he's still on track to achieve his dream of playing in the NHL.

"Obviously I would have liked to produce more, but I think last year too, I had a really good year," Preston said. "I played really well in the (WHL) playoffs as a 16-year-old, went to the finals, so I think it's not only about this year, I think I had a good year last year as well. There's ups and downs this year, for sure, but I think people know what my game's about."

What he showed this season was a high-end offensive skill set that allowed him to total 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) in 46 games. He's No. 32 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters.

"He has a gamebreaker type of game," Central Scouting senior western scout John Williams said. "His dynamic speed, quickness, he can score, he can make plays. He plays at a really high speed, high pace.

"If you believe in the skill and talent, then that's a guy that you want to look at it in that in the first round."

Preston entered the season with a first-round projection. In 2024-25 he was tied for seventh among WHL rookies with 45 points (23 goals, 22 assists), then had 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 20 playoff games to help Spokane reach the WHL finals, a five-game loss to Medicine Hat.\

He received an A rating from Central Scouting in its preliminary players to watch list in October, and had 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in his first 36 games. He also scored a goal in Game 1 of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge in November.

Things took a drastic turn Jan. 5, when Preston was traded to Vancouver.

"I was pretty surprised," he said. "I definitely didn't think I was going to get traded, but it's part of the business, and you just got to take it on the chin. I was just focused on being the best Vancouver Giant I could."

He looked like he was on his way to doing just that, scoring a spectacular overtime goal in his Vancouver debut Jan. 9.