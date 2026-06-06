McKenna among top performers in fitness testing at NHL Scouting Combine

Center Caleb Malhotra of Brampton of the Ontario Hockey League, No. 6 in the North American rankings, finished in the top 10 in four categories. He was 10th at 14:09 on the Vo2 Max bike test on Friday, then Saturday his vertical jump of 22.8 inches was tied for fifth, and in the pro agility shuttle run he was tied for eighth starting to the left (4.4 seconds) and tied for 10th starting to the right (4.4 seconds).

Malhotra also finished 18th in peak power output on the Wingate ergometer bike test at 15.9 watts of energy per kilogram of body weight. The 30-second full-out sprint with resistance usually requires some extra recovery time for the prospects.

"It's just kind of sucking the soul out of you at the end there," Malhotra said. "You're just going until they call you off the bike, so you're sprinting the whole time and it's not that enjoyable when you're in it. First couple of seconds are pretty easy, you're just sprinting, and at the end you're just grinding to make sure you don't drop off into a cliff."

Among the other top performers were forward Mathis Preston of Vancouver of the Western Hockey League, No. 32 in Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters. He finished in the top 10 in seven events, including tied for second on the Wingate test at 17.2 watts per kilogram of body weight, and tied for third in the 10-meter sprint at 2.04 seconds.

Boston College forward Oscar Hemming and Prince Albert (WHL) goalie Michal Orsulak lasted a combine-best 14:43 on the Vo2 Max test, and Hemming had the longest wingspan at 80.3 inches. Peterborough (OHL) forward Adam Novotny topped all prospects with 18 pullups, tied for the second-most at the combine since 2015.

The strength and conditioning coaches will analyze the testing data, but for NHL general managers like Mike Grier of the San Jose Sharks, they're watching for something else.

"It's the competitiveness of it all," Grier said. "... Kind of how they're willing to kind of push themselves a little bit to get the last pull-up, or the Wingate when they're dead tired. Are they going to push through that last 10 seconds? So just try and see their competitiveness and their athleticism."

Ivar Stenberg, No. 1 on Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters, declined to test because of an illness. The forward with Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League said he hasn't been feeling well since completing play with Sweden at the 2026 IIHF World Championship on May 28.

"Been sick pretty much lately so after Worlds, I talked to my agents, my off-ice coach, and we decided that this is the best for me, and to not do it," Stenberg said. "It's going to maybe (not) look too good, but it's dangerous to do it when you're sick, so that's why."

To see the top 25 finishers in each test, click here.

NHL.com independent correspondent Heather Engel contributed to this report.