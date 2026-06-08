Color of Hockey: Jaswal hopes to hear name called at 2026 NHL Draft

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Arvin Jaswal, a goalie with Barrie of the Ontario Hockey League who's No. 18 on NHL Central Scouting’s final ranking of North American goalies ahead of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round will be June 26 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 on June 27 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN).
Arvin Jaswal didn’t know he was riding what would become a 13-game winning streak in goal for Barrie of the Ontario Hockey League until someone told him.
“I had no idea about the date, the last time I lost, or any streak that I had until it was about at eight,” the 18-year-old said of the run that spanned from Dec. 11, 2025 to March 7 and was the longest in the OHL this season. “I thought it was pretty cool that I had won that many games, but I didn’t let it affect me. I just wanted to keep moving and keep moving forward.”