2026 NHL Draft Diary: Tynan Lawrence

Hi hockey fans.

It was a pretty fun week in Buffalo at the combine.

I talked to around 20 teams during the interview days. It was a very unique experience being able to talk to that many teams. Every team's a little bit different with their point of view and how they see things, so it's kind of nice to get everyone's opinion.

There were a couple of interesting questions. One team put a brick in front of me and said how many things could you do with this or use this for in one minute, whether that's using it as a stepping stool, or building a house, or breaking something.

Another one said take a puck, throw it in a garbage can, but how far back are you willing to go? And if you miss it, we won't draft you. So just a couple unique ones like that, but it kind of makes it fun.

By the way, I put the puck in the basket from pretty far out. Can't tell you the team, though.

The testing Friday and Saturday wasn't too bad. Saturday, the big day, when you walk into the giant testing room, that's kind of a different feeling. It's not every day, with your average workout, that almost every NHL team is watching you. So it's definitely a different experience. But it's more exciting than nerve-wracking, I find.