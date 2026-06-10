Lacelle 'motivated' by hearing limitations ahead of 2026 NHL Draft

Lacelle adapts in unique ways once he puts his helmet on, which he says creates an added barrier to hearing. As a child, wearing a hearing aid proved difficult physically and socially, leading him to eventually abandon it and rely instead on reading lips, a skill he's developed over time. He said he no longer feels the need for a hearing aid at the rink, believing he's adjusted well to the demands of the position.

Like most goalies, he added that heavy traffic in front of the net remains the toughest challenge, particularly when trying to locate the puck.

"I just built stronger relationships with my defensemen, and we figured out a way to adapt to that together as a group," Lacelle said. "(In Blainville-Boisbriand), we have different signals. In a louder rink, it's harder to give the calls, so we'll do stick taps or make eye contact ... little things that'll help in a loud building."

Blainville-Boisbriand defenseman Xavier Villeneuve, No. 18 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, has known Lacelle for quite some time, referring to him as a "glue guy" in the locker room.

"Maybe sometimes he doesn't hear the defensemen on the ice, but his vision is so good on the ice, and he's got such quick feet, he always has time to look at the play and he'll see us," Villeneuve said. "Usually I don't even have to call for the puck with him and he's going to make the right play."

Lacelle studies body language instead of voices. A defender's shoulders tell him when a puck might slip free. A forward's hips reveal a pass before it ever leaves the blade. Where others react to sound, Lacelle reacts to intent, and his game becomes quieter and sharper.

"With eye contact, I'm able to establish with my defensemen who should play the puck," he said. "But there's times I need to read lips and the defenseman will look at me and say 'Up,' or 'Over,' and I'll pass the puck. It's stuff I've developed over the years."

It has ultimately made him a better goalie. Lacelle was 27-15-2 with a 2.49 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and a league-leading seven shutouts in 48 games with Blainville-Boisbriand and Rimouski. He was acquired by Blainville-Boisbriand in a trade with Rimouski on Jan. 5.