McKenna cheered in Toronto, throws first pitch for Blue Jays

McKenna was greeted warmly by the fans in attendance at Rogers Centre. On Friday he said he'd never been to a baseball game before.

He then joined Sportsnet for an in-game interview where he was given a special gift. In a recent photo on social media, McKenna was showing off a large fish he caught. In it he is wearing a New York Yankees hat. To make sure that doesn't happen again, he was gifted a Blue Jays one on behalf of the organization.