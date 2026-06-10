Malhotra, 2026 NHL Draft prospects thrilled to attend Stanley Cup Final

But being around NHL players all his life did not keep Caleb from being awestruck during the prospects’ three-day visit, especially when they toured the dressing rooms of the two teams on Monday.

“I’m just like the other guys,” he said Tuesday. “We’re just kind of fans who are excited to be around the atmosphere and around these types of guys.

“It’s been an unbelievable experience.”

All five prospects were surprised at finding out that Jack Eichel (No. 2, Buffalo Sabres), Marner (No. 4, Toronto Maple Leafs) and their Golden Knights teammate Noah Hanifin (No. 5, Hurricanes) were all top-five picks in the 2015 NHL Draft. As such, they were on a similar top prospects tour together 11 years ago during the Cup Final between the Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Yeah, we shared that memory together recently and it was pretty cool,” Eichel said. “Obviously you’re a young kid at the time and it’s before you start the whole process and become part of this.

“It was a great experience. We were there for Tampa-Chicago. It was fun getting to know my fellow prospects that I didn’t know. It’s funny that the three of us are now on the same team.

“Now it’s these young guys who are going through the same and we’re the NHLers giving them tips. The only thing we said is, ‘Have fun and enjoy the process.’”

Verhoeff, for one, certainly was.

In his second year at the U15 level, the defenseman joined the RINK Hockey Academy in Kelowna, British Columbia, moving in with Hall of Fame forward Jarome Iginla and his wife, Kara. Jarome also coached him.

The 17-year-old, who just finished his freshman year at the University of North Dakota, said he learned how to be a pro by watching the way Jarome conducted himself. That didn’t stop him from also being blown away by encountering some NHL stars.

“These are some of the guys I grew up watching,” Verhoeff said. “It was so amazing listening to them and watching them joke around.

“You quickly find out that they’re just ordinary people.”