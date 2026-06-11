Belchetz set for 2026 NHL Draft, hopes to follow in Martone's footsteps

Ethan Belchetz had his season with Windsor of the Ontario Hockey League cut short by a broken collarbone, but the 18-year-old forward is confident he showed NHL scouts his full skill set.

"I think the games I did play, I had a really good year," he said. "The team in Windsor, I couldn't be more thankful for the season we had. The group we had there was so awesome. I think I showed exactly what I can bring to the table and what I can do to help an NHL franchise win a Stanley Cup."

Those elements include a giant frame (6-foot-5, 228 pounds) that make him difficult to contain below the dots in the offensive zone, a hard, accurate shot he can get off in tight spaces and a mean streak he has no problem unleashing if necessary.

He had 59 points (34 goals, 25 assists) in 57 games and is No. 9 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters.

"I like his game around the net," Central Scouting's Nick Smith said. "At his size, he's so hard to contain. He also has underrated sense from the top of the circles down. Not to mention, he can fire it. I think his skill set has improved, along with his footwork and agility."

Belchetz had extra time to work on his footwork and agility while healing from the broken left clavicle he sustained during practice on March 3.

"Just kind of a fluke play in practice, nothing meant to happen," he said. "Those things happen when you're playing a fast sport like hockey."

The only bright side to his injury was it allowed Belchetz extra time to work with renowned skating coaches Bryan Marshall and Dawn Braid.

"Even though I couldn't shoot or stick handle, I had one hand on my stick and I was on the ice with Dawn Braid, doing privates with her," Belchetz said. "I've been skating with her for about a month and a couple weeks now. I've kind of been getting right back on track with the skating development there, and she's so good for me and helps me so much."

Putting in extra work was nothing new for Belchetz. Always one of the bigger kids in his age group, improving his skating and conditioning has been a constant focus.