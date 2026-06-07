2026 NHL Draft Diary: Gavin McKenna

There were two new tests at the combine. The squat test and the 10-meter sprint. I think I put up a decent score on both tests. I think you get to come to these events and try new things and see how you compare against all these other guys, so you want to do your best in everything. I thought I left it all out there.

My workout partner as I went from test to test was Prince Albert defenseman Daxon Rudolph and that was great. You want to see a guy like that do as good as he can and I think we both compared each other's numbers and we stacked up against each other pretty well. I'm sure I was pushing him and he was pushing me. We got through it together, and it was fun to do with him.

The toughest test on Saturday was the Wingate cycle ergometer bike for sure. It's different from the VO2 Max bike test where you kind of ramp up and then you go all out at the end. The VO2 is more a cardio test. The Wingate is an all-out sprint, so you're going 100-miles per hour the whole time and your body doesn't really know how to react to that. It took me a while to kind of come back to life after the test.

I met Ivar Stenberg (No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters) for the first time while here at the combine. We obviously have known each other from the media and I know he's an unbelievable player. So, to kind of get to meet him for the first time here was nice. We tried to talk ... You don't want to ever have bad blood with anyone here. So we've been talking and it's good to see him. Whenever I see him, I'll say 'Hi, what's up?' I want to see him succeed out here. He's been awesome.