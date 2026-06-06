Liam Ruck attempts to make lasting impression at Scouting Combine

Right wing prospect wrapping up ‘special week’ before NHL Draft; twin brother Markus aggravates back injury

ruck_liam_combine_060626

© Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

BUFFALO -- The last test at the NHL Draft combine always feels longer than the rest.

That's when Medicine Hat right wing Liam Ruck leaned forward on the Wingate cycle ergometer bike on Saturday, legs burning, lungs tight, and LECOM HarborCenter shrinking to the rhythm of effort.

"The Wingate bike at the end, it's a good finisher," he said. "You just have to push as hard as you can."

When he finally slowed and took a deep breath, Ruck lifted his head and looked across the testing area, not to acknowledge scouts or the trainers, but to where his twin brother should have been.

But Markus Ruck wasn't there.

Earlier in the testing, Markus, who owns the bragging rights after being born eight minutes earlier, tweaked a nagging injury while doing the vertical jump and couldn't continue.

"His back was bugging him a little bit before, so he took the option for the rest," Liam said.

Liam wished it didn't happen, but he understood and carried on. He persevered, and that, in the eyes of scouts and trainers, is exactly what they needed to see.

“For sure, I wanted to go through it all with him," Liam said. "But it's still fun to have him here with me."

liam_marcus_ruck_060626

© Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

That's the thing about the Ruck twins -- everything, from backyard shinny to the Western Hockey League, had been shared. Even this week at the 2026 NHL Scouting Combine.

Markus got the best of Liam on Friday in the VO2 Max bike test, which measures endurance, lasting 13:08. Liam lasted 12:25. Markus also held an advantage in the isokinetic squat test, one of two new tests at the combine, 2.24-2.16. 

Additionally, Markus is taller (5-foot-11 3/4 to 5-11 1/2).

"I questioned that he might have been cheating a little (on the height)," Liam said with a big grin. "I don't know. 

"The combine was unbelievable though. It's really well run and so much fun to be a part of."

Liam finished the bench press, 10-meter sprint, pro agility, pull-ups and the Wingate without his brother. To his credit, Markus, No. 23 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, did speak with the media after being assessed by the medical team.

"I kind of tweaked a little muscle in my back about a couple weeks ago, and just re-tweaked it," he said. "It's still a little bit of pain right now, but everything will be OK.

“It was obviously a super fun experience. I've never done anything like this, so to kind of meet with NHL teams and be in Buffalo and experience a new style of life, it was awesome."

Liam, No. 20 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, echoed those sentiments. 

"I think you get to spend a week out in Buffalo, talking to NHL teams and media and all that," Liam said. "It's something you dream of as a kid, so it's just a special week."

ruck_combine_060626

© Joe Hrycych/NHLI via Getty Images

When Markus couldn't test, Liam was grateful childhood friend and fellow draft prospect Mathis Preston was there to motivate. The No. 32-ranked player on Central Scouting's final list of North American skaters had 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) this season in the WHL with Spokane and Vancouver.

"They're strong kids," Preston said. "I think they'll be fine. I was with Liam for most of it and we're pretty close as well, so I think he's good. I'm sure he's not happy his brother couldn't do it, but I don't think it affected him in any way."

Preston and the Ruck twins have been friends since they were 4 years old.

"It's definitely tough, but I think Markus has done a lot this year to prove himself," Preston said. "Obviously, how competitive he is, he wants to be out there as much as anyone pushing through. At the end of the day, his end goal is to make the NHL, so I think doing whatever is best for him. You don't want to hinder that by pushing through something that can linger in the long run."

Liam describes his own game as "smart, competitive and with pretty good offensive instincts." He models himself after Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart.

Markus is more like former NHL center Nicklas Backstrom -- steady and cerebral.

"When I'm out there buzzing around in the offensive zone with my brother, it's not easy to handle," Liam said.

Markus led the WHL with 108 points (21 goals, 87 assists) in 68 games, and Liam ranked second with 104 points (45 goals, 59 assists) in 68 games.

By the end of the week, the interviews blurred together and possibilities opened in every direction, including one neither twin could control.

"It'll be an adjustment at first," Liam said of potentially being drafted to separate teams. "But we’ve still got the hope that a team could pull it off and get both of us."

NHL.com independent correspondent Heather Engel contributed to this report

Related Content

McKenna, top prospects on final countdown to NHL Draft

Nycz's skating 'second-best' to Makar, college coach says

Ruck twins discuss futures in League on 'NHL Draft Class'

Rudolph's success on ice, in classroom could lead to big future in NHL

Caleb Malhotra says playing for dad with Canucks would be 'pretty cool'

McKenna, Stenberg make case for No. 1 pick on ‘NHL Draft Class’

NHL Draft

McKenna, top prospects on final countdown to NHL Draft

Ruck twins discuss futures in League on 'NHL Draft Class'

Nycz's skating 'second-best' to Makar, college coach says

Caleb Malhotra says playing for dad with Canucks would be 'pretty cool'

Plante leaning on brothers for advice at NHL Scouting Combine

Leach talks No. 1 pick, planning for Draft with Maple Leafs on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Rudolph's success on ice, in classroom could lead to big future in NHL

McKenna displays tattoo to honor grandfather at NHL Scouting Combine

Hextall looks to continue momentum at 2026 NHL Scouting Combine

McKenna, Stenberg make case for No. 1 pick on ‘NHL Draft Class’

Stenberg fired up to show off skills at NHL Scouting Combine

McKenna to meet with at least 8 teams at NHL Scouting Combine

Color of Hockey: Sparks hoping extensive travel leads to NHL Draft selection

Iginla, Reid among top NHL prospects competing at Memorial Cup

McKenna, Stenberg among 90 draft prospects attending NHL Scouting Combine

Scouting Combine, top defensemen discussed on 'NHL Draft Class'

Color of Hockey: Lin compared to top NHL defensemen heading into 2026 Draft

Villeneuve likened to Hutson of Canadiens on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast