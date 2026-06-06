Liam Ruck attempts to make lasting impression at Scouting Combine

That's the thing about the Ruck twins -- everything, from backyard shinny to the Western Hockey League, had been shared. Even this week at the 2026 NHL Scouting Combine.

Markus got the best of Liam on Friday in the VO2 Max bike test, which measures endurance, lasting 13:08. Liam lasted 12:25. Markus also held an advantage in the isokinetic squat test, one of two new tests at the combine, 2.24-2.16.

Additionally, Markus is taller (5-foot-11 3/4 to 5-11 1/2).

"I questioned that he might have been cheating a little (on the height)," Liam said with a big grin. "I don't know.

"The combine was unbelievable though. It's really well run and so much fun to be a part of."

Liam finished the bench press, 10-meter sprint, pro agility, pull-ups and the Wingate without his brother. To his credit, Markus, No. 23 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, did speak with the media after being assessed by the medical team.

"I kind of tweaked a little muscle in my back about a couple weeks ago, and just re-tweaked it," he said. "It's still a little bit of pain right now, but everything will be OK.

“It was obviously a super fun experience. I've never done anything like this, so to kind of meet with NHL teams and be in Buffalo and experience a new style of life, it was awesome."

Liam, No. 20 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, echoed those sentiments.

"I think you get to spend a week out in Buffalo, talking to NHL teams and media and all that," Liam said. "It's something you dream of as a kid, so it's just a special week."