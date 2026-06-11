Mutryn endorsed for genuine leadership qualities ahead of NHL Draft

Though Casey Mutryn is a natural born leader, even he was taken by surprise when his teammates voted him captain of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team at the start of the season.

"Casey was pretty much a unanimous choice, and we felt the same way as the staff," NTDP U-18 coach Kevin Porter said. "He plays a simple, hard game, and is vocal, but also one of the hardest working guys on the team, so he leads by example as well. When you have both those qualities, it's easy to choose a guy for captain."

Mutryn, a right wing who turns 18 on July 5, didn’t campaign for attention or expectations but his leadership-without-entitlement mindset is something teammates and coaches gravitate toward.

"It's an honor and something I'm pretty proud of," he said. "When I found out, obviously, it was really humbling. I'm honored that these guys chose me to lead them, but it doesn't change who I am as a teammate or as a person."

The right-handed shot (6-foot-3, 206 pounds), No. 24 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, is quick to point out that responsibility inside the NTDP locker room is shared.

"We've got a bunch of leaders on this team," Mutryn said. "Everyone's a leader, everyone's voice is heard and we're pulling in the right direction."