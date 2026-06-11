The Upper Deck 2026 NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round will be held June 26 (7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) with rounds 2-7 on June 27 (11 a.m. ET on NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at right wing Casey Mutryn with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team. Full draft coverage can be found here.
Mutryn endorsed for genuine leadership qualities ahead of NHL Draft
NTDP teammates laud 17-year-old forward's ability to perform without entitlement
© Rena Laverty, NTDP
Though Casey Mutryn is a natural born leader, even he was taken by surprise when his teammates voted him captain of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team at the start of the season.
"Casey was pretty much a unanimous choice, and we felt the same way as the staff," NTDP U-18 coach Kevin Porter said. "He plays a simple, hard game, and is vocal, but also one of the hardest working guys on the team, so he leads by example as well. When you have both those qualities, it's easy to choose a guy for captain."
Mutryn, a right wing who turns 18 on July 5, didn’t campaign for attention or expectations but his leadership-without-entitlement mindset is something teammates and coaches gravitate toward.
"It's an honor and something I'm pretty proud of," he said. "When I found out, obviously, it was really humbling. I'm honored that these guys chose me to lead them, but it doesn't change who I am as a teammate or as a person."
The right-handed shot (6-foot-3, 206 pounds), No. 24 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, is quick to point out that responsibility inside the NTDP locker room is shared.
"We've got a bunch of leaders on this team," Mutryn said. "Everyone's a leader, everyone's voice is heard and we're pulling in the right direction."
Mutryn, who projects as a power forward at the next level, finished fifth at the program with 46 points (18 goals, 28 assists) and first with 10 power-play goals in 62 games, production that reflected not just offensive instincts but comfort in high-leverage situations.
"What comes with being a power forward is being able to play in any style," Mutryn said. "If the game is open and it's not as physical and there's lots of plays to be made, I can thrive in that. But also, you watch playoff-type hockey, where it's kind of played in the trenches and there's not a ton of room out there, I think I can thrive in that as well."
Mutryn had 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) and five power-play goals in 25 games against opponents from the United States Hockey League and 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 18 games against NCAA competition. He had five points (two goals, three assists) in five games for the United States at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship last month.
"He plays a type of game that will translate well to the pro game because his compete level is very consistent game in and game out," NHL Central Scouting associate director David Gregory said. "He's improved his pace of play over the course of the season and, to me, that's a really good sign because obviously, as you move up levels, the pace gets quicker. I think he'll be able to adapt.
"He's obviously a leader ... I've seen him stick up for teammates and do all the right things that I think will make him an attractive option in this draft."
Mutryn became a versatile, competitive forward who embraced whatever a game demanded this season. He had 29 interviews with NHL teams at the Scouting Combine in Buffalo earlier this month.
"I feel like my game is pretty versatile," Mutryn said. "I can play any way a game calls for, up and down, skill, fast paced hockey, or tight checking playoff hockey. I feel like my game thrives in that as well."
Whether stationed at the net front on the power play or driving the puck through traffic at even strength, he consistently found ways to impact the game beyond the scoresheet. His approach didn't develop in isolation as hockey has always been a family affair, particularly alongside his older brother Teddy.
"He's helped me tremendously," Mutryn said of his brother. "We've done everything together growing up. He's just someone I love talking to, whether it's about hockey or anything else."
Teddy Mutryn, chosen by the San Jose Sharks in the third round (No. 95) of the 2025 NHL Draft, had 68 points (31 goals, 37 assists) in 54 regular-season games and 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 21 playoff games with Moncton of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League this season.
© Rena Laverty, NTDP
Casey and Teddy will be teammates at Boston College next season. In the Mutryn household, BC was always more than just a program. It was a home away from home.
"Both my parents went to Boston College," Casey said. "My mom (Kathy) played lacrosse, and my dad (Scott) was a quarterback on the football team and was later signed by the New England Patriots (as an undrafted free agent in 1999). So, growing up around BC, that's kind of always the place I wanted to go to. It ticked all the boxes."
Mutryn never flirted seriously with football despite his physical playing style and athletic frame, but he's taken cues from dad and implemented them to the ice.
"My dad didn't really want us playing tackle football when we were young," Mutryn said with a laugh. "By the time he would've wanted us to play, we were already into hockey anyway.
"My on-ice mentality isn't really a football mentality but it's just how we were raised ... Working hard, giving your best effort. That's what my dad cared about."
Those values explain why Mutryn's game translates in difficult moments. He doesn't chase highlights. He plays through pressure.
"I think for any hockey player, the NHL Draft is a really big event," Mutryn said. "That's something that you look forward to, but I also understand it's just the beginning of the process. I need to continue to do the things that got me to this point."