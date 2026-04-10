Red Wings reassign Jesse Kiiskinen to Grand Rapids from HPK

Forward has spent last two seasons with HPK in Finland’s Liiga

DET-kiiskinen
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have reassigned forward Jesse Kiiskinen to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins from HPK (Liiga).

Kiiskinen, 20, has spent the 2025-26 season with HPK in Finland’s Liiga, recording 28 points (17-11-28) and 13 penalty minutes in 54 regular-season games. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward also tallied four points (1-3-4) and two penalty minutes in nine postseason contests. Kiiskinen played the entire 2024-25 campaign with HPK, logging 44 points (14-30-44), a plus-six rating and 30 penalty minutes in 46 regular-season games. His 44 points were the most of any under-20 skater in Finland’s top professional league. Originally selected by the Nashville Predators in the third round (68th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Kiiskinen has totaled 83 points (35-48-83), a plus-three rating and 53 penalty minutes in 145 regular-season games with Lahti Pelicans and HPK since 2022-23.

A native of Hollola, Finland, Kiiskinen racked up 89 points (47-42-89) and 14 penalty minutes in 79 games with the Pelicans’ under-20 squad, in addition to 38 points (19-19-38) and 10 penalty minutes in 31 games with the under-18 team and 30 points (15-15-30) and 18 penalty minutes in 28 games at the under-16 level. On the international stage, Kiiskinen was a silver medalist at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, collecting seven points (6-1-7) in seven games. Kiiskinen also represented his country at the 2023 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, recording five points (3-2-5) and two penalty minutes in five games. He also captured a bronze medal with Finland at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, notching four points (2-2-4) in five appearances.

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