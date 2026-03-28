PREVIEW: Both in Eastern Conference’s Wild-Card race, Red Wings set to host Flyers on Saturday

DETROIT -- Bringing some significant momentum with them into the second half of their penultimate back-to-back set of the season, the Detroit Red Wings will take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

“A very big win for our hockey club,” head coach Todd McLellan said of Detroit’s 5-2 win over the Atlantic Division-leading Buffalo Sabres at Key Bank Center less than 24 hours ago. “Not an easy place to play. A team that was full of confidence going into the game…We had our moments, both good and bad, and weathered the storm. We needed some good goaltending and some timely plays, and got out of there with points.”

Puck drop between the Red Wings (39-25-8; 86 points) and Flyers (35-24-12; 82 points) – two Eastern conference squads set to see plenty of each other down the stretch – is set for 8 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on ABC and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit. These Eastern Conference squads will meet again on April 2 at Xfinity Mobile Arena before wrapping up their three-game series back at Little Caesars Arena on April 9.

“We’re right back at it,” said Jacob Bernard-Docker, who scored his first goal as a member of the Red Wings on Friday. “Philly’s on a roll too, so they’re going to be a tough test for us. Just try to get off to another hot start. I think that’s going to be the key for us these last 10 games.”