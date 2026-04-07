PREVIEW: Wild-Card implications at forefront for Red Wings, Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday

DETROIT -- Both trailing the Ottawa Senators by two points for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot as the push to secure a Stanley Cup Playoffs berth enters its final days, the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets will square off at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.
“We all know, as the years goes on, it’s harder and harder to win, especially when you’re playing teams in a similar scenario as you are,” James van Riemsdyk said. “Again, we’re trying to do the right things. We have a good awareness of what we’re doing when we’re playing our best. We just have to find that a little bit more consistently. A lot of these games are close, where it’s one play here or one play there. We just got to make sure we crank that dial up a little bit more to find more consistency. Getting off to a great start would be a huge deal.”
The Red Wings (40-29-8; 88 points) and Blue Jackets (40-29-8; 88 points) will drop the puck at 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit). This marks the third and final regular-season meeting between the geographic rivals, as Detroit won 4-3 in overtime at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 22 and gained a point via 6-5 shootout loss at Nationwide Arena on Dec. 4.
“We know how important these games are for the standings and everything like that,” van Riemsdyk said. “We want to make this a tough place to play in for other teams, so it starts right from the get-go. We got to do that tonight and build off that from there.”