PREVIEW: Red Wings continue final regular-season homestand with huge Eastern Conference showdown versus Flyers on Thursday

DETROIT -- Going to try to do everything they can to keep their 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff hopes alive, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Philadelphia Flyers for a huge Eastern Conference clash at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

“We just got to want it more than the opponent,” Moritz Seider said. “I think it starts up there. Mentally, already if you want it more, I think you can have an advantage and an edge on your opponent. We got to show that from minute one.”

Puck drop for the regular-season series finale -- also the third clash in the last two weeks -- between the Red Wings (40-29-9; 89 points) and Flyers (40-26-12; 92 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket). After dropping a 5-3 decision to Philadelphia at Little Caesars Arena on March 28, Detroit came out on top of a 4-2 score at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 2.

“They play hard and simple,” Dominik Shine, who was named the Red Wings’ 2025-26 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee on Wednesday, said of the Flyers. “Countering that is just getting in their way. We don’t need to blow guys up, but we need to get in their way…I think just slowing them down a little bit through the neutral zone will really help.”