RECAP: Detroit’s third-period comeback bid falls short in 5-4 loss to Minnesota

DETROIT -- Despite storming all the way back from a three-goal, third-period deficit, the Detroit Red Wings couldn’t finish off the comeback in a 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon.

“We need to play like we did in the third period for more of the game,” J.T. Compher said. “We gave ourselves a chance. I think if we start better, it makes it a little easier on us, but the way we played in the third is the way we have to play for the rest of the games remaining.”

In his first start since March 3, goalie Cam Talbot made 15 saves as the Red Wings (40-29-8; 88 points) moved to 26-1-2 when scoring at least four goals this season. Netminder Filip Gustavsson turned aside 18 shots for the Wild (44-21-12; 100 points), who were also coming into Easter Sunday on the second leg of a back-to-back set.

“I don’t think we stop the bleeding when we start to bleed,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “Is that confidence? I don’t know. I think that’s mental fortitude – the ability to dig in and respond when it’s not going well…We just have to stop the bleeding when it starts.”

The Red Wings used their first shot of the game to stake a quick 1-0 lead just 1:40 into the first period. Off the stick of Axel Sandin-Pellikka, the puck slid parallel to the center red line across the ice to Albert Johansson, and the 25-year-old defenseman carried it through the neutral zone to the top edge of the left face-off circle before firing a wrist shot off the post and behind Gustavsson. A secondary assist on Johansson’s third goal of the season went to Patrick Kane.

“I thought we had a good start to the game,” Andrew Copp said. “Our first period was pretty good. We just had a very, very sleepy start to the second and it cost us. We’ve struggled to play full 60’s lately and can’t turn it on just when we’re down three, so got to find a way to play a full 60. The start wasn’t the issue tonight. We just had a sleepy start to the second.”