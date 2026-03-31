Amid tight Wild-Card race and ahead of pivotal three-game road trip, Red Wings focused on taking things ‘a day at a time’

DETROIT – Heading into Monday afternoon’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center, the Detroit Red Wings were just two points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot and six back of the Boston Bruins for that first Wild-Card position with nine regular-season games left to play.

In short, still very much in the race for a 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs berth.

“You know what happens, the results on a night-to-night basis, but at the end of the day, we control our own destiny,” Andrew Copp said. “We have trust and faith in each other that we’re going to do what needs to be done. It was a good, intense practice today. We got to carry over some of those principles we talked about today into tomorrow and the rest of the season, so we can’t get too wrapped up. You got to take it a day at a time. It’s a big game tomorrow in Pittsburgh and we’ll deal with the next game when that happens.”

There won’t be any rest for the hopeful in the weeks ahead, as -- because of tiebreakers -- the Red Wings (39-26-8; 86 points) saw the Ottawa Senators (38-25-10; 86 points) in front of them and the Philadelphia Flyers (37-24-12; 86 points) right on their back in the standings.

Detroit will battle Philadelphia at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday night, after Tuesday night’s matchup versus the Pittsburgh Penguins (37-21-16; 90 points) at PPG Paints Arena and before Saturday’s matinee against the New York Rangers (30-35-9; 69 points) at Madison Square Garden.

“We should be playing better at home than we are,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “That’s disappointing, but the fact that we’ve been a pretty good road team and what do we have in front of us? Three road games. We’ll take that. We haven’t shied away from playing on the road. We haven’t backed off from anything, so we’ll take our game on the road right now, try and improve it. Then when we get back at the end of the week, we’ll see where we are coming into the homestand.”