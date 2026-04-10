RECAP: Seider, Larkin power Red Wings to big 6-3 victory over Flyers

DETROIT -- Exploding on the offensive side of the puck to stay within striking distance of the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot, the Detroit Red Wings rolled to a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

“A great effort by everyone,” said Moritz Seider, who finished with an NHL career-high five points (one goal, four assists). “Obviously, that makes it a little bit easier on yourself. Everyone stepped up big tonight today, especially the penalty killers. That was huge. It kind of switched the whole game around, and that’s only one of four. I think that should be the message in our locker room right now. We need six more points, then we’ll see where we land.”

Multi-point efforts from captain Dylan Larkin (three goals, one assist), Patrick Kane (one goal, two assists) and Lucas Raymond (two assists) also helped the Red Wings (41-29-9; 91 points) break a three-game winless skid. As for the Flyers (40-27-12; 92 points), they saw their three-game winning streak snapped.

“They all had real good games, and for us to have success, they need to be doing that,” head coach Todd McLellan said of Detroit’s big names leading the way. “Now, Mo can’t have five points every night. Larks can’t have a hat trick. Cat got to 40. Like, we had good contributions from them tonight and they don’t always have to be milestone nights, but they were a huge factor in the outcome of this game.”

Alex DeBrincat needed just 2:28 into the first period to score his 40th goal of the season, becoming the first Red Wings player to hit the plateau since Marian Hossa in 2008-09. He was at the goalmouth when he accepted Raymond’s no-look feed from the left face-off circle, and the Farmington Hills, Mich., native quickly roofed a backhand shot over goalie Dan Vladar’s right shoulder make it 1-0. Seider had the secondary assist by setting up the play at the blue line.

“That was a hell of a goal,” McLellan said. “For [DeBrincat] to pull and pause and then go straight up-- that’s a goal scorer’s goal.”