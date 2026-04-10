RECAP: Seider, Larkin power Red Wings to big 6-3 victory over Flyers

Detroit still three points behind Ottawa for Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot with three regular-season games remaining for each Atlantic Division club

4.9.win
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Exploding on the offensive side of the puck to stay within striking distance of the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot, the Detroit Red Wings rolled to a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

“A great effort by everyone,” said Moritz Seider, who finished with an NHL career-high five points (one goal, four assists). “Obviously, that makes it a little bit easier on yourself. Everyone stepped up big tonight today, especially the penalty killers. That was huge. It kind of switched the whole game around, and that’s only one of four. I think that should be the message in our locker room right now. We need six more points, then we’ll see where we land.”

Multi-point efforts from captain Dylan Larkin (three goals, one assist), Patrick Kane (one goal, two assists) and Lucas Raymond (two assists) also helped the Red Wings (41-29-9; 91 points) break a three-game winless skid. As for the Flyers (40-27-12; 92 points), they saw their three-game winning streak snapped.

“They all had real good games, and for us to have success, they need to be doing that,” head coach Todd McLellan said of Detroit’s big names leading the way. “Now, Mo can’t have five points every night. Larks can’t have a hat trick. Cat got to 40. Like, we had good contributions from them tonight and they don’t always have to be milestone nights, but they were a huge factor in the outcome of this game.”

Alex DeBrincat needed just 2:28 into the first period to score his 40th goal of the season, becoming the first Red Wings player to hit the plateau since Marian Hossa in 2008-09. He was at the goalmouth when he accepted Raymond’s no-look feed from the left face-off circle, and the Farmington Hills, Mich., native quickly roofed a backhand shot over goalie Dan Vladar’s right shoulder make it 1-0. Seider had the secondary assist by setting up the play at the blue line.

“That was a hell of a goal,” McLellan said. “For [DeBrincat] to pull and pause and then go straight up-- that’s a goal scorer’s goal.”

Less than 11 minutes later, the Flyers found the scoresheet when rookie Porter Martone’s shot from the point tipped off the stick of Christian Dvorak in front of the crease to tie it 1-1 at 13:24 of the opening frame.

In a second period dominated by special teams, it was Seider who struck first.

Just 32 seconds in, the German defenseman blasted a one-timer past Dan Vladar for a 4-on-3 power play goal to send Detroit back in front 2-1. Seider’s 10th goal of the season was set up by Kane and Larkin, but it came to be because Owen Tippett had collided with goalie John Gibson only 15 seconds prior.

“I don’t know if it was cramping, stiffness or whatever it was, but seems to be doing okay now,” McLellan said of Gibson, who was later replaced by goaltender Cam Talbot (10 saves) midway through the second. “We’ll obviously monitor him and know a bit more tomorrow.”

Larkin’s 5-on-4 power-play goal at 1:50 made it 3-1, then the 29-year-old captain netted a short-handed tally on a breakaway to extend it to 4-1 at 4:56. Kane and Seider were credited with the assists on Larkin's 32nd of the season, while Albert Johansson had the lone helper on his 33rd.

"Everybody wants to make the playoffs, and he's a big part of us trying to get there," McLellan said of Larkin. "When he's pushing through some of what he's going through right now, and you can't score, there's other ways that you can help the team. We've been trying to angle towards that a little bit, and tonight he broke out offensively, which was a good thing."

Martone’s power-play strike cut Philadelphia's deficit to 4-2 at 9:25, but Detroit didn't allow the visitors to claw back any closer than that. 

At 7:01 of the third period, Kane capped off a tic-tac-toe passing play with Simon Edvinsson and Seider with a snap shot he fired past goalie Samuel Ersson for his 16th goal of the season to make it 5-2. Ersson had entered in relief of netminder Daniel Vladar following Larkin’s second goal earlier in the game.

Recording his third career NHL hat trick at 11:39, Larkin made it 6-2 with his 34th goal of the campaign. Seider and Raymond were credited with the assists.

Luke Glendening got one back late for the Flyers at 18:09 for the 6-3 final. 

“I don’t think our locker room, our team, is going anywhere with one, two guys,” Larkin said. “It takes all of us. That’s our sport, that’s what it took tonight and that’s what it’s going to take the next three.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will host the New Jersey Devils for People of Hockeytown Night  at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.

Meijer Postgame Comments | PHI vs. DET | 4/9/26

WHAT WAS SAID

McLellan on what Thursday’s victory could do for the group

“I’d like to think it could do a lot for us. We haven’t had an offensive outburst like that in a long, long time. So, maybe some guys are a little looser now and we can score some goals, I don’t know. But, I don’t think it can hurt at all. I’m going with the positive, trying to bundle that game up and let’s play it again against Jersey on the weekend.”

Seider on Larkin’s hat trick

“He’s our leader. We believe in him. We don’t really care what [the media] says about us outside this locker room. So, we always trust him. He’s an important player, and he definitely put the team on his back tonight. We need that three more times.”

Larkin on the power play going 3-for-4

“We just stuck to it. I think playing these guys a lot in the last little bit has helped, winning face-offs and attacking right away. Cat made a heck of a play on the first one and got us going.”

News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue final regular-season homestand with huge Eastern Conference showdown versus Flyers on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings collect an important point, but handed another tough ending in 4-3 shootout loss to Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Wild-Card implications at forefront for Red Wings, Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday

RECAP: Detroit’s third-period comeback bid falls short in 5-4 loss to Minnesota

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Wild to Little Caesars Arena for Easter Sunday matinee

Red Wings sign Noah Dower-Nilsson to three-year, entry-level contract

RECAP: Red Wings close three-game road trek, open weekend back-to-back set with 4-1 loss to Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Rangers meet at Madison Square Garden for Saturday matinee

Red Wings recall Axel Sandin-Pellikka from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings rise to occasion, emerge from ‘tough road game’ with 4-2 win over Flyers

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Flyers for crucial Eastern Conference showdown on Thursday

‘Truly a dream come true’: Augustine agrees to three-year, entry-level deal with Red Wings

PREVIEW: Red Wings take their playoff push on the road, begin three-game swing Tuesday versus Penguins

Red Wings sign Trey Augustine to three-year, entry-level contract

RECAP: Red Wings can’t rally from first-period deficit, absorb 5-1 loss in Pittsburgh

Amid tight Wild-Card race and ahead of pivotal three-game road trip, Red Wings focused on taking things ‘a day at a time’

RECAP: Late push not enough in second half of back-to-back set as Red Wings fall to Flyers, 5-3

Red Wings assign Michal Postava to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Both in Eastern Conference’s Wild-Card race, Red Wings set to host Flyers on Saturday

Red Wings recall Carter Mazur from Grand Rapids

RECAP: ‘A great start’ helps Red Wings cool off Atlantic Division-leading Sabres, 5-2

PREVIEW: Detroit opens important late-season back-to-back set in Buffalo on Friday

Bernard-Docker ‘really excited’ to finalize new two-year deal with Red Wings

Red Wings recall Michal Postava from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

Red Wings sign Jacob Bernard-Docker to two-year contract extension

RECAP: Red Wings finish four-game homestand with 3-2 loss to Senators

PREVIEW: Larkin a game-time decision as Detroit ends four-game homestand with key Atlantic Division clash versus Ottawa on Tuesday

Red Wings assign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to Grand Rapids

‘You control your own destiny’: Red Wings not backing down from challenges, intensity during push for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs berth

Red Wings assign Axel Sandin-Pellikka to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings get their looks, but can't capitalize on enough of them in 4-2 loss to Bruins

PREVIEW: Big playoff implications in play when Red Wings host Bruins on Saturday

‘A great initiative to raise awareness’: Larkin talks supporting World Down Syndrome Day through player-designed sock collection made possible by NHL, NHLPA and For Bare Feet

RECAP: Red Wings’ 3-1 win against Canadiens ‘a pretty cool game to be a part of’

PREVIEW: Detroit entertains Montreal for Women’s History Celebration on Thursday

RECAP: Kane lights the lamp twice as Red Wings kick off ‘big homestand’ with 5-2 victory over Flames

PREVIEW: On Monday, Red Wings open crucial four-game homestand versus Flames

Boyer works his 2,500th career NHL game on Saturday, joins VanZant as second Red Wings training staff member to reach that ‘special milestone’ this season

RECAP: Detroit rallies for important point, drops 3-2 overtime decision in Dallas

PREVIEW: Red Wings reach end of four-game road trip, face Stars on Saturday

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Detroit’s strong effort unfortunately not enough in 4-1 loss at Tampa Bay

Red Wings assign John Leonard, Eduards Tralmaks and Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

PREVIEW: Next stop on four-game road trip has Red Wings in Tampa Bay for big Atlantic Division clash on Thursday

Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries, John Leonard and Eduards Tralmaks from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Detroit sees Copp depart with lower-body injury, multiple leads slip away in 4-3 loss at Florida

PREVIEW: Red Wings' four-game road trip shifts to Florida, where they first battle Panthers on Tuesday

‘It’s a hungry group, I can tell’: Faulk excited to keep integrating with Red Wings after making his debut on Sunday