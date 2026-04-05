PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Wild to Little Caesars Arena for Easter Sunday matinee

DETROIT -- Less than 24 hours after a frustrating end to their three-game road trip, the Detroit Red Wings will look to bounce back when they host Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena for an Easter Sunday matinee.

“We got to win to get in [to the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs],” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said following Saturday afternoon’s 4-1 setback to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. “That’s why the focus has to shift to Minnesota [on Sunday]. We can’t dwell on this one. Get a little better around their net and hungrier to put pucks away.”

Puck drop for the second and final regular-season clash between the Red Wings (40-28-8; 88 points) and Wild (43-21-12; 98 points) is set for 1 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on TNT and HBO MAX. Hockeytown faithful can also tune in to 97.1 The Ticket, the Red Wings’ flagship radio station.

“Went [to Madison Square Garden] for two big points and left there without any, so that part of it is disappointing,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “The process in the game too wasn’t enough…They played a heavier, harder game than we did. And they were opportunistic on our scoring chances. Scored one on the power play and they shut us out on our power play, and that was a bit of the difference. But, behind us now. Can’t dwell too much on that one. We got to play against a real good Minnesota Wild team coming in here today.”