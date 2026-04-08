RECAP: Red Wings collect an important point, but handed another tough ending in 4-3 shootout loss to Blue Jacket

DETROIT -- Knowing very well that every point down this home stretch could make or break their goal of securing a 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs berth, the Detroit Red Wings felt like they let a big one slip away in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

“We know the situation we’re in and, obviously, points are at a premium,” Justin Faulk said. “Tough to let that one get away from us there at the end of the third and for them to get back in it. Obviously, a chance in overtime and shootout’s a coin flip. Tough to not seal that one up.”

Goaltender John Gibson made 32 saves for the Red Wings (40-29-9; 89 points), who not only saw their home-ice winless streak reach five straight games but now trail the Ottawa Senators (41-27-10; 92 points) by three points for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot. As for the Blue Jackets (39-27-12; 90 points), they stayed two points behind the Senators and ended a six-game winless skid behind 34 saves from netminder Jet Greaves.

“Not a lot of complaints about the effort, intensity,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “It felt like a pretty even game. A lot of battles, a lot of blocked shots. Those are all good signs for our team. We got a point, and that point may keep us alive. There’s still points on the table. We have to come back, have a good practice tomorrow and get ready to play Philly. We’re in must-win territory now, so we’re still there.”

Although the Red Wings surrendered the game-opening goal to Danton Heinen -- he was in the slot when he finished off Mason Marchment’s centering pass from in front of the goal line -- just 2:04 into the first period, they made good on their first man advantage of the night a little bit later.

“We didn’t like going down 1-0 that quick, but in the past few weeks when that has happened, we’ve gone away for a little while and all of a sudden it’s two or three,” McLellan said. “I thought we performed well and got ourselves back into the game.”

Larkin saw Alex DeBrincat at the backdoor while the pair of Detroit forwards were down low, and his attempted cross-crease feed was blocked by Erik Gudbranson but fortunately bounced right back for him to sneak it through Greaves’ five-hole to make it 1-1 at 10:27. The assists on Larkin’s 31st goal of the season went to Patrick Kane and Moritz Seider.

“I thought he moved better and had more of an impact on the game,” McLellan said of Larkin. “He was taking pucks to the net, which is always a good sign…Tonight, he was doing that.”