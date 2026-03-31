Red Wings sign Trey Augustine to three-year, entry-level contract

South Lyon native posted 66-25-7 record at Michigan State University from 2023-26

DET-Augustine
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed goaltender Trey Augustine to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2026-27 season. Augustine will report to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Augustine, 21, recently completed his junior season at Michigan State University, posting a 24-9-1 record with a 2.11 goals-against average, a 0.929 save percentage and three shutouts in 34 appearances. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound netminder was named Big Ten Goaltender of the Year for the second-consecutive season and earned a place on the All-Big Ten First Team. Augustine was named among the 10 finalists for the 2026 Hobey Baker Memorial Award, presented annually to the top player in college hockey. He was also selected as one of three finalists for the 2026 Mike Richter Award, presented to the top goaltender in NCAA Division I men's hockey. Augustine logged a 19-7-4 record with a 2.08 goals-against average, a 0.924 save percentage and three shutouts in 30 games as a sophomore in 2024-25, garnering First Team AHCA All-America honors. Selected by the Red Wings in the second round (41st overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Augustine compiled a 66-25-7 record with a 2.40 goals-against average, a 0.922 save percentage and nine shutouts in 99 appearances with the Spartans from 2023-26, helping the program win three-straight Big Ten regular-season titles and a pair of Big Ten Tournament championships.

A native of South Lyon, Mich., Augustine played with the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2021-23. On the international stage, Augustine captured a gold medal with Team USA at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, notching a 4-1 record with a 2.52 goals-against average and a 0.917 save percentage in five games. He also won a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, logging a perfect 4-0 record while finishing with the tournament’s best goals-against average (1.75) and save percentage (0.936). Augustine represented his country at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, showing a 2-2 record with a 1.89 goals-against average and a 0.929 save percentage in four contests. Augustine claimed a bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, posting a 4-1 record with a 2.85 goals-against average and an 0.891 save percentage in six appearances. Augustine earned a gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, securing a perfect 6-0 record with a 1.61 goals-against average and a 0.934 save percentage in six games. He was also a silver medalist at the 2022 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, collecting a 3-1 record with 2.77 goals-against average and an 0.882 save percentage in four games.

News Feed

Amid tight Wild-Card race and ahead of pivotal three-game road trip, Red Wings focused on taking things ‘a day at a time’

RECAP: Late push not enough in second half of back-to-back set as Red Wings fall to Flyers, 5-3

Red Wings assign Michal Postava to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Both in Eastern Conference’s Wild-Card race, Red Wings set to host Flyers on Saturday

Red Wings recall Carter Mazur from Grand Rapids

RECAP: ‘A great start’ helps Red Wings cool off Atlantic Division-leading Sabres, 5-2

PREVIEW: Detroit opens important late-season back-to-back set in Buffalo on Friday

Bernard-Docker ‘really excited’ to finalize new two-year deal with Red Wings

Red Wings recall Michal Postava from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

Red Wings sign Jacob Bernard-Docker to two-year contract extension

RECAP: Red Wings finish four-game homestand with 3-2 loss to Senators

PREVIEW: Larkin a game-time decision as Detroit ends four-game homestand with key Atlantic Division clash versus Ottawa on Tuesday

Red Wings assign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to Grand Rapids

‘You control your own destiny’: Red Wings not backing down from challenges, intensity during push for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs berth

Red Wings assign Axel Sandin-Pellikka to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings get their looks, but can't capitalize on enough of them in 4-2 loss to Bruins

PREVIEW: Big playoff implications in play when Red Wings host Bruins on Saturday

‘A great initiative to raise awareness’: Larkin talks supporting World Down Syndrome Day through player-designed sock collection made possible by NHL, NHLPA and For Bare Feet

RECAP: Red Wings’ 3-1 win against Canadiens ‘a pretty cool game to be a part of’

PREVIEW: Detroit entertains Montreal for Women’s History Celebration on Thursday

RECAP: Kane lights the lamp twice as Red Wings kick off ‘big homestand’ with 5-2 victory over Flames

PREVIEW: On Monday, Red Wings open crucial four-game homestand versus Flames

Boyer works his 2,500th career NHL game on Saturday, joins VanZant as second Red Wings training staff member to reach that ‘special milestone’ this season

RECAP: Detroit rallies for important point, drops 3-2 overtime decision in Dallas

PREVIEW: Red Wings reach end of four-game road trip, face Stars on Saturday

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Detroit’s strong effort unfortunately not enough in 4-1 loss at Tampa Bay

Red Wings assign John Leonard, Eduards Tralmaks and Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

PREVIEW: Next stop on four-game road trip has Red Wings in Tampa Bay for big Atlantic Division clash on Thursday

Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries, John Leonard and Eduards Tralmaks from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Detroit sees Copp depart with lower-body injury, multiple leads slip away in 4-3 loss at Florida

PREVIEW: Red Wings' four-game road trip shifts to Florida, where they first battle Panthers on Tuesday

‘It’s a hungry group, I can tell’: Faulk excited to keep integrating with Red Wings after making his debut on Sunday

RECAP: By playing ‘pretty smart hockey,' Red Wings earn 3-0 shutout victory in New Jersey

Red Wings assign John Leonard to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Faulk expected to make Red Wings debut in New Jersey on Sunday

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Larkin exits with undisclosed injury in Detroit’s 3-1 loss to Florida

Yzerman on Red Wings’ additions of Perron, Faulk ahead of 2026 NHL Trade Deadline: ‘Try to improve the team and give us a better chance of making the playoffs’

Red Wings acquire third-round pick in 2026 NHL entry draft from Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Elmer Söderblom

PREVIEW: Red Wings cap brief two-game homestand with Atlantic Division clash against Panthers on Friday

RECAP: Extra point slips away from Red Wings, who drop 4-3 overtime decision to Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Two-game homestand begins for Red Wings against Golden Knights on Wednesday

‘It really means the world to them and to us’: Red Wings, Gallagher host Special Olympics Michigan Poly Hockey Athletes for third year in a row

RECAP: Red Wings 'showed some emotion and battled' to defeat Predators, 4-2, in finale of three-game road trip

RECAP: Detroit’s lack of execution results in 5-2 loss at Carolina

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game road swing, finish off season series with Hurricanes on Saturday

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine from Grand Rapids