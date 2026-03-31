Red Wings sign Trey Augustine to three-year, entry-level contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed goaltender Trey Augustine to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2026-27 season. Augustine will report to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Augustine, 21, recently completed his junior season at Michigan State University, posting a 24-9-1 record with a 2.11 goals-against average, a 0.929 save percentage and three shutouts in 34 appearances. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound netminder was named Big Ten Goaltender of the Year for the second-consecutive season and earned a place on the All-Big Ten First Team. Augustine was named among the 10 finalists for the 2026 Hobey Baker Memorial Award, presented annually to the top player in college hockey. He was also selected as one of three finalists for the 2026 Mike Richter Award, presented to the top goaltender in NCAA Division I men's hockey. Augustine logged a 19-7-4 record with a 2.08 goals-against average, a 0.924 save percentage and three shutouts in 30 games as a sophomore in 2024-25, garnering First Team AHCA All-America honors. Selected by the Red Wings in the second round (41st overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Augustine compiled a 66-25-7 record with a 2.40 goals-against average, a 0.922 save percentage and nine shutouts in 99 appearances with the Spartans from 2023-26, helping the program win three-straight Big Ten regular-season titles and a pair of Big Ten Tournament championships.

A native of South Lyon, Mich., Augustine played with the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2021-23. On the international stage, Augustine captured a gold medal with Team USA at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, notching a 4-1 record with a 2.52 goals-against average and a 0.917 save percentage in five games. He also won a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, logging a perfect 4-0 record while finishing with the tournament’s best goals-against average (1.75) and save percentage (0.936). Augustine represented his country at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, showing a 2-2 record with a 1.89 goals-against average and a 0.929 save percentage in four contests. Augustine claimed a bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, posting a 4-1 record with a 2.85 goals-against average and an 0.891 save percentage in six appearances. Augustine earned a gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, securing a perfect 6-0 record with a 1.61 goals-against average and a 0.934 save percentage in six games. He was also a silver medalist at the 2022 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, collecting a 3-1 record with 2.77 goals-against average and an 0.882 save percentage in four games.