RECAP: Late push not enough in second half of back-to-back set as Red Wings fall to Flyers, 5-3

Appleton, DeBrincat and Raymond all score within 2:31 span deep in third period

DET-PHI-L-3-28-26
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Missing out on a chance to make up some ground in the Eastern Conference’s Wild-Card race and unfortunately seeing the next-closest team in the standings narrow the gap between them, the Detroit Red Wings took a 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

“Disappointed in that performance,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “We’re not getting tricked either by the three goals at the end of the night that made it close. That was a disappointing response after a big win for us in Buffalo, so I think there’s more in a lot of guys. I think some guys came to compete, but not think at all. The stuff we did is Training Camp material, and here we are at Game 73, so I’m disappointed.”

Goalies John Gibson, who was relieved in the third period, and Cam Talbot combined to make 21 saves for Detroit (39-26-8; 86 points). Between the pipes for Philadelphia (36-24-12; 84 points), netminder Dan Vladar stopped 32 of 35 shots. 

 "It’s tough when you’re going to go down 4-0,” Alex DeBrincat said. “It’s tough to come back from that. I don’t think we were good today by any means. A good push at the end, but we got to start playing way earlier than that. Just didn’t think we started the game very well.”

Philadelphia sent its first shot of the night into the back of the net, capitalizing on a Detroit turnover in the neutral zone -- Owen Tippett was sprung on a breakaway by Trevor Zegras and wristed a shot through Gibson – to take a 1-0 lead at 4:07 of the opening frame. Captain Dylan Larkin, skating in his 800th career NHL game, nearly tied it with a little less than five minutes to go before the first intermission but his look from above the left face-off circle rang off the crossbar.

“I thought the first goal killed us because it was something that didn’t have to happen,” McLellan said. “It was a big part of our pre-scout and our presentation to the players prior to going out. Right there, as that happens, now we start to get into, ‘Okay, well, what kind of night’s this going to be?’”

Tippett’s second goal of the night came at 12:28 of the second period and pushed the Flyers ahead 2-0, then Noah Cates shoved the puck home on a power play just 3:46 later to extend their lead to 3-0.

"Today was the little details that we missed on," DeBrincat acknowledged. "Gave up way too many 2-on-1's, breakaways, odd-man rushes and they capitalized on it. It's frustrating. At this time of the season, you can't have games like that."

At 18:36 of the second period, Moritz Seider’s power-play tally was waved off after Philadelphia successfully challenged for offside.

“We had a lot of looks throughout the game and it didn’t go in,” Lucas Raymond said. “Obviously, the disallowed on the power play would’ve given us a lot of momentum coming into the third period, but we got to find ways.”

After Christian Dvorak’s goal was overturned for offside just 42 seconds into the third period, Tippett completed his hat trick with a man-advantage marker to stretch it to 4-0 at 7:19.

Breaking up Vladar’s shutout bid, Mason Appleton grabbed Justin Faulk’s long-range bank pass and buried a snap shot from the left face-off circle to make it 4-1 at 13:43 of the third period. It marked Appleton’s first goal since Dec. 31.

PHI@DET: Appleton scores goal against Dan Vladar

DeBrincat struck next, scoring his team-leading 37th goal of the season at 15:10 of the third period to trim Detroit’s deficit to 4–2 while extending his point streak to nine consecutive games.

Assisted by Patrick Kane and Seider, DeBrincat tied the longest such run of his NHL career as he previously recorded nine-game point streaks with Detroit last season (8-6--14 in 9 GP from Feb. 1 - March 1, 2025) and with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018-19 (6-10--16 in 9 GP from Jan. 17 - Feb. 12, 2019).

Playing with an extra attacker after Talbot went to the bench, Raymond got Seider’s pass off the left boards and snapped one past Vladar to bring the Red Wings within 4-3 at 16:14 of the final frame. Kane also had a secondary helper on Raymond's 24th goal of the campaign. 

"We got to always play like that," DeBrincat said. "Got to play desperate like we where there and if we can play desperate for 60 minutes, we're a really good team."

PHI@DET: DeBrincat scores goal against Dan Vladar

The final tally of the night was scored at 17:56 of the third period when Sean Couturier found the back of Detroit's empty net, resulting in the 5–3 final. 

"We have mandated day off tomorrow, and we practice on Monday before we fly out to Pittsburgh," McLellan said. "That practice is going to be important. I thought our practice heading into Buffalo set us up to play a better game...We're going to have to get that on Monday before we fly out."

NEXT UP: A pivotal three-game road trip begins for the Red Wings on Tuesday night when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

Meijer Postgame Comments | PHI vs. DET | 3/28/26

WHAT WAS SAID

McLellan on forward prospect Carter Mazur’s performance in his second career NHL game

“It’s hard to play in a game where the whole team is smelly as we were today, but Carter did a good job.”

Raymond on if Detroit’s desperation level is there

“I think it is for sure. I think we saw it last game in Buffalo, so it’s there. We know what’s at stake and what we need to do, but it’s about coming out there and doing it. I think for us too, we got to play our game.”

DeBrincat on dropping some big home games of late

“It’s our job to win on home ice. That’s when we should be at our best and we haven’t been at our best, so very frustrating. Obviously, we’re still not out of it. We got a lot of hockey to play and, you know, we just got to be better from the start to finish.”

News Feed

Red Wings assign Michal Postava to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Both in Eastern Conference’s Wild-Card race, Red Wings set to host Flyers on Saturday

Red Wings recall Carter Mazur from Grand Rapids

RECAP: ‘A great start’ helps Red Wings cool off Atlantic Division-leading Sabres, 5-2

PREVIEW: Detroit opens important late-season back-to-back set in Buffalo on Friday

Bernard-Docker ‘really excited’ to finalize new two-year deal with Red Wings

Red Wings recall Michal Postava from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

Red Wings sign Jacob Bernard-Docker to two-year contract extension

RECAP: Red Wings finish four-game homestand with 3-2 loss to Senators

PREVIEW: Larkin a game-time decision as Detroit ends four-game homestand with key Atlantic Division clash versus Ottawa on Tuesday

Red Wings assign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to Grand Rapids

‘You control your own destiny’: Red Wings not backing down from challenges, intensity during push for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs berth

Red Wings assign Axel Sandin-Pellikka to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings get their looks, but can't capitalize on enough of them in 4-2 loss to Bruins

PREVIEW: Big playoff implications in play when Red Wings host Bruins on Saturday

‘A great initiative to raise awareness’: Larkin talks supporting World Down Syndrome Day through player-designed sock collection made possible by NHL, NHLPA and For Bare Feet

RECAP: Red Wings’ 3-1 win against Canadiens ‘a pretty cool game to be a part of’

PREVIEW: Detroit entertains Montreal for Women’s History Celebration on Thursday

RECAP: Kane lights the lamp twice as Red Wings kick off ‘big homestand’ with 5-2 victory over Flames

PREVIEW: On Monday, Red Wings open crucial four-game homestand versus Flames

Boyer works his 2,500th career NHL game on Saturday, joins VanZant as second Red Wings training staff member to reach that ‘special milestone’ this season

RECAP: Detroit rallies for important point, drops 3-2 overtime decision in Dallas

PREVIEW: Red Wings reach end of four-game road trip, face Stars on Saturday

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Detroit’s strong effort unfortunately not enough in 4-1 loss at Tampa Bay

Red Wings assign John Leonard, Eduards Tralmaks and Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

PREVIEW: Next stop on four-game road trip has Red Wings in Tampa Bay for big Atlantic Division clash on Thursday

Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries, John Leonard and Eduards Tralmaks from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Detroit sees Copp depart with lower-body injury, multiple leads slip away in 4-3 loss at Florida

PREVIEW: Red Wings' four-game road trip shifts to Florida, where they first battle Panthers on Tuesday

‘It’s a hungry group, I can tell’: Faulk excited to keep integrating with Red Wings after making his debut on Sunday

RECAP: By playing ‘pretty smart hockey,' Red Wings earn 3-0 shutout victory in New Jersey

Red Wings assign John Leonard to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Faulk expected to make Red Wings debut in New Jersey on Sunday

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Larkin exits with undisclosed injury in Detroit’s 3-1 loss to Florida

Yzerman on Red Wings’ additions of Perron, Faulk ahead of 2026 NHL Trade Deadline: ‘Try to improve the team and give us a better chance of making the playoffs’

Red Wings acquire third-round pick in 2026 NHL entry draft from Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Elmer Söderblom

PREVIEW: Red Wings cap brief two-game homestand with Atlantic Division clash against Panthers on Friday

RECAP: Extra point slips away from Red Wings, who drop 4-3 overtime decision to Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Two-game homestand begins for Red Wings against Golden Knights on Wednesday

‘It really means the world to them and to us’: Red Wings, Gallagher host Special Olympics Michigan Poly Hockey Athletes for third year in a row

RECAP: Red Wings 'showed some emotion and battled' to defeat Predators, 4-2, in finale of three-game road trip

RECAP: Detroit’s lack of execution results in 5-2 loss at Carolina

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game road swing, finish off season series with Hurricanes on Saturday

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Larkin, Gibson lead the way in Red Wings' 2-1 overtime road win over Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings return from Olympic break, battle Senators for opener of three-game road trip on Thursday