PREVIEW: Red Wings take their playoff push on the road, begin three-game swing Tuesday versus Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- Opening a big three-game road trip against Metropolitan Division squads, two of whom are also still jostling for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs spots in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Red Wings will battle the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night.

“The opportunity is the first shift and then the first period,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “Really, that’s all it is. Yeah, we’re on a road trip and there’s going to be two more games, but the biggest one is the one that’s right in front of us. And as far as embracing it, that should be fairly simple for our guys. They completely understand where they are and what they need to do.”

Detroit (39-26-8; 86 points) will be looking to avoid a three-game regular-season series sweep from Pittsburgh (37-21-16; 90 points), which took a 4-3 overtime decision at PPG Paints Arena on Jan. 1 and then earned a 4-1 victory at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 3. These two clubs are set to drop the puck at 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“We better get off to a start that we’re happy with,” McLellan said. “We did it one out of the last two games. When you look at Buffalo, that was the start that we need. Not just the lead or the goal scoring, but the way we attacked. We drew penalties because we were fast and aggressive. Then you compare it to the Philly game, where we were a little more, obviously, laid back and their game got going. Their game found a way to get confident. At this time of the year, you got to try to stand your ground as quickly as you can and establish your game.”