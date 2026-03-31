PREVIEW: Red Wings take their playoff push on the road, begin three-game swing Tuesday versus Penguins

Gibson, a Pittsburgh native, set to make 12th consecutive start for Detroit

DET-PIT-3-31-26
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

PITTSBURGH -- Opening a big three-game road trip against Metropolitan Division squads, two of whom are also still jostling for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs spots in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Red Wings will battle the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night.

“The opportunity is the first shift and then the first period,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “Really, that’s all it is. Yeah, we’re on a road trip and there’s going to be two more games, but the biggest one is the one that’s right in front of us. And as far as embracing it, that should be fairly simple for our guys. They completely understand where they are and what they need to do.”

Detroit (39-26-8; 86 points) will be looking to avoid a three-game regular-season series sweep from Pittsburgh (37-21-16; 90 points), which took a 4-3 overtime decision at PPG Paints Arena on Jan. 1 and then earned a 4-1 victory at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 3. These two clubs are set to drop the puck at 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“We better get off to a start that we’re happy with,” McLellan said. “We did it one out of the last two games. When you look at Buffalo, that was the start that we need. Not just the lead or the goal scoring, but the way we attacked. We drew penalties because we were fast and aggressive. Then you compare it to the Philly game, where we were a little more, obviously, laid back and their game got going. Their game found a way to get confident. At this time of the year, you got to try to stand your ground as quickly as you can and establish your game.”

McLellan was referring to what led to Detroit’s 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night, when his club faced a 4-0 deficit with 6:17 left in the final frame before scoring three straight goals in a span of 2:31 to make it a one-goal game with just under four minutes to go.

“We gave up way too many odd-man rushes and breakaways, and we’re trying to look past that game,” Emmitt Finnie said. “The late push was nice, but it was too late for that. We weren’t in that game from the start. So, we’re looking to change that tonight versus Pittsburgh.”

Finnie said the Red Wings have been playing must-win hockey “pretty much the whole season,” but noted the intensity has ramped up significantly in recent weeks as the end of the regular season draws closer.

“We knew it was going to be tough, from the start, to make the playoffs and especially down the stretch here it’s been tough to get points,” Finnie said. “So, I think we’re just trying to take every game one by one and give it our all every game.”

The Penguins, who sit second in the Metropolitan Division, are right back at it after reeling off seven unanswered goals in an 8-3 victory over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Monday night.

Emmitt Finnie & Todd McLellan Morning Skate @ PIT | March 31, 2026

Leading the Penguins with 66 points (28 goals, 38 assists) this season, Crosby dished out two assists against the Islanders and has notched at least a point in five of his last six games. Bryan Rust (61 points on 27 goals and 34 assists) has the second-most points, while Erik Karlsson (60 points on 13 goals and 47 assists) is the third Pittsburgh skater to hit the 60-point threshold.

“Doing the pre-scout, this team is, perhaps, one of the top in transition,” McLellan said. “And a lot of it comes off [Karlsson’s] stick. His ability to grab the puck in, and either transport it or create the transition going the other way. Most of their attacks are four men, and he’s a big part of it.”

Netminder Stuart Skinner has posted a 10-7-5 record with a 2.98 goals-against average and .885 save percentage in 22 starts with Pittsburgh since being acquired via trade with the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 12.

“They’re a heavy team,” Finnie said. “They have guys who go to the net and work...Obviously, they got some top skill with Crosby and those guys. I think they have a good dynamic. It’s been working for them, so it’s going to be a tough game and we’re ready for them.”

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