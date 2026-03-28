Red Wings recall Carter Mazur from Grand Rapids

Jackson native made NHL debut with Detroit in 2024-25

DET-Mazur
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled forward Carter Mazur from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Mazur, 24, has recorded 15 points (11-4-15), a plus-six rating and 14 penalty minutes in 14 games with the Griffins during the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot, 200-pound forward made his NHL debut with the Red Wings on March 6, 2025 against the Utah Hockey Club. Mazur also logged 15 points (8-7-15) and eight penalty minutes in 20 games with the Griffins during the 2024-25 campaign. Mazur spent the entire 2023-24 season with the Griffins and ranked among the team leaders with 17 goals (2nd), 20 assists (8th), 37 points (2nd), 48 penalty minutes (T7th), six power play goals (T1st), 11 power play points (3rd), three game-winning goals (T4th), one overtime goal (T1st), 122 shots (4th) and a 13.9 shooting percentage (2nd) in 60 regular-season games. He also registered eight points (3-5-8) and 18 penalty minutes in nine games during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, helping the Griffins reach the Central Division Finals. Selected by the Red Wings in the third round (70th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Mazur has tallied 73 points (39-34-73) and 70 penalty minutes in 100 AHL games with the Griffins since 2022-23.

A native of Jackson, Mich., Mazur played two seasons at the University of Denver prior to turning professional, racking up 75 points (36-39-75), a plus-42 rating and 76 penalty minutes in 81 games from 2021-23. As a sophomore, Mazur was named to the All-NCHC Second Team and was also honored as an AHCA West Second Team All-American. Mazur was selected as the NCHC Rookie of the Year in 2021-22 and earned a spot on the NCHC All-Rookie Team, helping the Pioneers win the 2022 NCAA Division I national championship along with Detroit prospects Antti Tuomisto (35th overall/2019) and Shai Buium (36th overall/2021). Mazur also logged 57 points (26-31-57) and 86 penalty minutes in 95 games with the Tri-City Storm in the United States Hockey League from 2018-21, serving as team captain during his final year with the club. The Little Caesars Amateur Hockey product also skated with the U.S. National Team Development Program during the 2018-19 season. On the international stage, Mazur played with Team USA at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, logging four points (1-3-4), a plus-nine rating and six penalty minutes in 10 games. He also represented his country at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, collecting seven points (5-2-7) in five games.

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