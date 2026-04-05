Red Wings sign Noah Dower-Nilsson to three-year, entry-level contract

Forward was selected by Detroit in third round of 2023 NHL entry draft

DET-dower-nilsson
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed forward Noah Dower-Nilsson to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2026-27 season.

Dower-Nilsson, 20, played the 2025-26 season with Frölunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League, recording 16 points (6-10-16), a plus-seven rating and 10 penalty minutes in 48 regular-season games. The 6-foot, 185-pound forward also tallied four points (2-2-4) and two penalty minutes in six postseason contests. Dower-Nilsson won a Champions Hockey League title with Frölunda HC in 2026, logging two assists and two penalty minutes in 12 appearances. Dower-Nilsson spent the 2024-25 campaign with Frölunda HC in Sweden’s top professional league, notching 10 points (4-6-10) and 10 penalty minutes in 35 regular-season games, in addition to two penalty minutes in seven playoff matchups. Selected by the Red Wings in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Dower-Nilsson has registered 28 points (11-17-28), a plus-six rating and 20 penalty minutes in 91 SHL games with Frölunda HC since 2022-23.

A native of Strömstad, Sweden, Dower-Nilsson compiled 62 points (31-31-62) and 14 penalty minutes in 52 games with Frölunda’s under-20 squad, along with 45 points (18-27-45) and 38 penalty minutes in 27 games for their under-18 team and 66 points (31-35-66) and 22 penalty minutes in 41 games at the under-16 level. On the international stage, Dower-Nilsson claimed a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, recording six points (2-4-6) and six penalty minutes in seven games. He also earned a bronze medal at the 2022 World Junior A Challenge, appearing in two games. Dower-Nilsson captured a silver medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, collecting four points (1-3-4) and two penalty minutes in five games.

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