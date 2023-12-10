Vernon’s Hockey Hall of Fame journey includes fond memories, accolades with Red Wings

DETROIT -- Mike Vernon was officially inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Nov. 13, and while the former goalie played with four different clubs across a 19-year NHL career, he will always have a special connection to the Detroit Red Wings.

“(Playing for the Red Wings) kind of prolonged my career,” Vernon said Saturday during a special press conference before his Hall of Fame Night at Little Caesars Arena. “There were 10 years apart from both cups in Calgary and Detroit, but it was to prove to myself that I could still play in the league.”

Originally selected 56th overall by the Calgary Flames in the 1981 NHL Entry Draft, Vernon spent parts of 11 seasons with his hometown club before being traded to Detroit in June 1994.

“I knew I was going to a team that was on the verge of great things,” Vernon said about being dealt to the Red Wings. “They had great teams, so I knew I’d have an opportunity. It’s just (a matter) if it would happen or not.”