Vernon’s Hockey Hall of Fame journey includes fond memories, accolades with Red Wings

Former goalie reflected on 19-year NHL career ahead of his HOF Night at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday

120923-AMF-0602 (1)
By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- Mike Vernon was officially inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Nov. 13, and while the former goalie played with four different clubs across a 19-year NHL career, he will always have a special connection to the Detroit Red Wings.

“(Playing for the Red Wings) kind of prolonged my career,” Vernon said Saturday during a special press conference before his Hall of Fame Night at Little Caesars Arena. “There were 10 years apart from both cups in Calgary and Detroit, but it was to prove to myself that I could still play in the league.”

Originally selected 56th overall by the Calgary Flames in the 1981 NHL Entry Draft, Vernon spent parts of 11 seasons with his hometown club before being traded to Detroit in June 1994.

“I knew I was going to a team that was on the verge of great things,” Vernon said about being dealt to the Red Wings. “They had great teams, so I knew I’d have an opportunity. It’s just (a matter) if it would happen or not.”

120923-AMF-0164

From 1994-97, Vernon posted a 53-24-14 record with a 2.40 goals-against average, .898 save percentage and four shutouts in 95 regular-season games with Detroit. Additionally, Vernon went 30-12 with a 2.08 GAA, .907 SV% and had two shutouts in 42 playoff contests.

A five-time NHL All-Star, Vernon won the Stanley Cup championship with the Flames in 1989 before winning it again with the Red Wings in 1997, when he was also awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the postseason MVP.

Vernon, who also played for the Florida Panthers and San Jose Sharks before retiring in September 2002, said he looks back fondly on his time donning the Winged Wheel.

“I did have a lot of good memories here,” Vernon said. “We had good teams and were always competing for a championship, or on the verge of it. It’s always nice to come back, a warm welcome. It’s much appreciated.”

While Vernon authored a career that eventually put him alongside hockey’s all-time greats, the 60-year-old said being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame was a scenario he never got too concerned about.

“I never knew if I’d ever get in, but I’d never lose sleep over it,” Vernon said. “I always used to say, ‘If I have the numbers and they recognize that, then that’s what I want to be recognized as, is having the numbers to qualify to get into the Hall of Fame.’ I guess the 14 out of 18 (Hall of Fame Selection Committee members) thought I was eligible this time.”

120923-AMF-0478 (1)

During the 1995-96 campaign, Vernon and then-teammate Chris Osgood shared the Jennings Trophy, which is awarded annually to the goaltender (with at least 25 games played) whose club allows the fewest goals in the regular season. Osgood, who spent 14 of his 17 NHL seasons and won three Stanley Cups with the Red Wings, retired from the NHL in July 2011 and is once again a candidate for election into the Hockey Hall of Fame next year.

Vernon said he believes the current Bally Sports Detroit analyst belongs in the Hall.

“He’s won two cups,” Vernon said about Osgood. “You got to be patient. You can’t push it. I had an advocate in the Calgary Flames organization who put some stuff together, sent it to the Hall of Fame and kind of made your case for it. That’s kind of what you have to do. Eventually, I think in Ozzie’s case, he’ll get there.”

