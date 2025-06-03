Red Wings sign Jesse Kiiskinen to three-year, entry-level contract

Forward recorded 44 points in 46 games with HPK in Finland’s SM-Liiga in 2024-25

DET Jesse Kiiskinen signed 060325
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed forward Jesse Kiiskinen to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Kiiskinen, 19, spent the entire 2024-25 season with HPK in Finland’s SM-Liiga and ranked among the team leaders with 14 goals (T3rd), 30 assists (1st), 44 points (1st), a plus-six rating (T1st), 30 penalty minutes (6th), seven power play goals (2nd), 19 power play points (1st), three game-winning goals (T2nd) and 160 shots (1st) in 46 games. His 44 points were the most of any under-20 skater in Finland’s top professional league. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward played the majority of the 2023-24 season with the Lahti Pelicans in Finland’s SM-Liiga, recording 10 points (4-6-10) and eight penalty minutes in 38 regular-season games. He also played in six postseason contests with the Pelicans, helping the team reach the championship round for the second-consecutive season. Additionally, Kiiskinen tallied one goal in six Champions Hockey League games with the Pelicans. Kiiskinen also spent time with the Pelicans’ under-20 squad in 2023-24, logging 21 points (14-7-21), a plus-13 rating and six penalty minutes in eight regular-season games, along with three assists in three playoff matchups in Finland’s top junior league.

Originally selected by the Nashville Predators in the third round (68th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Kiiskinen made his professional debut with the Pelicans in 2022-23, tallying one assist, a plus-two rating and two penalty minutes in seven games. He also skated in one game with Heinolan Peliitat in Finland’s second-highest professional league during the 2022-23 campaign. In total, Kiiskinen compiled 89 points (47-42-89) and 14 penalty minutes in 79 games with the Pelicans’ under-20 team, in addition to 38 points (19-19-38) and 10 penalty minutes in 31 games with the under-18 squad and 30 points (15-15-30) and 18 penalty minutes in 28 games at the under-16 level. On the international stage, the Hollola, Finland, native helped his country win a silver medal at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording seven points (6-1-7) in seven games. Kiiskinen also competed at the 2023 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, logging five points (3-2-5) in five games. He also captured a bronze medal with Finland at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, collecting four points (2-2-4) in five appearances.

Jesse Kiiskinen, Forward

Born Aug 23 2005 -- Hollola, Finland

Height 6.00 -- Weight 187 -- Shoots R

Selected by Nashville Predators round 3 #68 overall 2023 NHL Entry Draft

