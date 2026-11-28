DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled defenseman Jacob Bryson from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings have assigned defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker to the Griffins.

Bryson, 29, has recorded 13 points (2-11-13) and 16 penalty minutes in 23 games with the Griffins during the 2026-27 season. The 5-foot-9, 177-pound defenseman split the 2025-26 campaign between the Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets, logging eight points (2-6-8) and 10 penalty minutes in 50 games. Bryson spent the entire 2024-25 season with the Sabres, tallying seven assists and 10 penalty minutes in 48 games. Originally selected by Buffalo in the fourth round (99th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Bryson has registered 51 points (6-45-51) and 60 penalty minutes in 304 games with the Sabres and Jets since 2020-21. Bryson has also collected 46 points (6-40-46), a plus-seven rating and 54 penalty minutes in 99 AHL games with the Rochester Americans and Griffins.

Prior to turning professional, Bryson played three seasons at Providence College from 2016-19, accumulating 73 points (11-62-73), a plus-33 rating and 38 penalty minutes in 121 games. Bryson was named to the Hockey East Second All-Star Team as a junior after notching 28 points (4-24-28), a plus-17 rating and eight penalty minutes in 42 games in 2018-19. He was also selected to the Hockey East First All-Star Team and garnered CCM/AHCA Second Team (East) All-American honors as a sophomore after logging 25 points (4-21-25), a plus-16 rating and 18 penalty minutes in 40 games during the 2017-18 season. The London, Ont., native contributed 31 points (3-28-31) and 36 penalty minutes in 56 games with the Omaha Lancers in the United States Hockey League during the 2015-16 season, earning a place on the USHL All-Rookie Team.

Bernard-Docker, 26, made his season debut with the Red Wings on Nov. 18 vs. Boston, recording a plus-one rating in 13:05 time on ice. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defenseman has also played in three games with the Griffins during the 2026-27 season. Bernard-Docker skated in 63 games with the Red Wings in 2025-26, logging five points (1-4-5), 25 penalty minutes, 41 shots, 87 blocks and 66 hits in 14:49 average time on ice. He split the 2024-25 season between the Ottawa Senators and Sabres, totaling eight points (2-6-8), a plus-five rating and 17 penalty minutes in 40 games. Originally selected by Ottawa in the first round (26th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Bernard-Docker has registered 29 points (7-22-29) and 82 penalty minutes in 208 games with the Senators, Sabres and Red Wings since 2020-21. Bernard-Docker has also tallied 15 points (4-11-15), a plus-17 rating and 63 penalty minutes in 104 AHL games with the Belleville Senators and Griffins.

Prior to turning professional, Bernard-Docker played three seasons at the University of North Dakota from 2018-21, where he notched 60 points (15-45-60), a plus-35 rating and 38 penalty minutes in 95 games. Bernard-Docker was named NCHC Defensive Defenseman of the Year and earned Second Team All-NCHC honors as a junior in 2020-21. The Canmore, Alta., native also recorded 63 points (27-36-63) and 46 penalty minutes in 103 games with the Okotoks Oilers in the Alberta Junior Hockey League from 2016-18. On the international stage, Bernard-Docker won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Championship. He also secured a gold medal at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, netting one goal and six penalty minutes in seven games. Bernard-Docker was a gold medalist with Canada West at the 2017 World Junior A Challenge, finishing with three points (1-2-3) and two penalty minutes in five appearances.