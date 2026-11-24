DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forward Sheldon Dries to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Dries, 32, has played in 16 games with the Red Wings during the 2026-27 season, recording one assist, 13 shots, 15 blocks and 34 hits in 10:06 average time on ice. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound forward has also tallied eight points (5-3-8) and six penalty minutes in four games with the Griffins this season. Dries skated in five games with the Red Wings in 2025-26, logging two shots, three blocks and eight hits in 6:58 average time on ice. Dries also played in 57 games with the Griffins during the 2025-26 campaign and ranked among the team leaders with 23 goals (3rd), 22 assists (4th), 45 points (2nd), a plus-20 rating (9th), seven power play goals (T1st), 14 power play points (1st), one shorthanded goal (T2nd), three game-winning goals (T5th), one overtime goal (T2nd) and 149 shots (2nd). Additionally, Dries contributed seven points (2-5-7) in eight Calder Cup Playoff games with the Griffins. Originally signed by the AHL’s Texas Stars as a free agent on May 10, 2017, Dries has collected 27 points (16-11-27) and 61 penalty minutes in 143 NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks and Red Wings since 2018-19. He has also racked up 297 points (166-131-297), a plus-51 rating and 276 penalty minutes in 400 AHL games with the Stars, Colorado Eagles, Abbotsford Canucks and Griffins.

A native of Macomb, Mich., Dries spent four seasons at Western Michigan University from 2013-17 prior to turning professional, serving as team captain during his final three years with the program. In total, Dries registered 84 points (44-40-84) and 136 penalty minutes in 148 games with the Broncos, earning a place on the NCHC Second All-Star Team as a senior. Dries also logged 87 points (41-46-87), a plus-34 rating and 235 penalty minutes in 116 games with the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League from 2010-13, helping the team win a Clark Cup championship in 2012. On the international stage, Dries won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2012 World Junior A Challenge, recording seven points (1-6-7) and four penalty minutes in four appearances.