Red Wings recall Jacob Bernard-Docker from Grand Rapids

Detroit assigns Axel Sandin-Pellikka to Griffins

2026_TRANSACTIONS_WEB_OCT30
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings have assigned defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka to the Griffins.

Bernard-Docker, 26, has played in three games with the Griffins to begin the 2026-27 season. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defenseman skated in 63 games with the Red Wings during the 2025-26 campaign, recording five points (1-4-5), 25 penalty minutes, 41 shots, 87 blocks and 66 hits in 14:49 average time on ice. Bernard-Docker split the 2024-25 season between the Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres, logging four points (1-3-4) and four penalty minutes in 25 games with the Senators before collecting four points (1-3-4) and 13 penalty minutes in 15 games with the Sabres. Originally selected by Ottawa in the first round (26th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Bernard-Docker has registered 29 points (7-22-29) and 82 penalty minutes in 207 games with the Senators, Sabres and Red Wings since 2020-21. Bernard-Docker also tallied 15 points (4-11-15), a plus-17 rating and 63 penalty minutes in 104 AHL games with the Belleville Senators and Griffins.

Prior to turning professional, Bernard-Docker played three seasons at the University of North Dakota, where he notched 60 points (15-45-60), a plus-35 rating and 38 penalty minutes in 95 games from 2018-21. Bernard-Docker was named NCHC Defensive Defenseman of the Year and earned Second Team All-NCHC honors as a junior in 2020-21. The Canmore, Alta., native also recorded 63 points (27-36-63) and 46 penalty minutes in 103 games with the Okotoks Oilers in the Alberta Junior Hockey League from 2016-18. On the international stage, Bernard-Docker won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Championship. He also secured a gold medal at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, netting one goal and six penalty minutes in seven games. Bernard-Docker was a gold medalist with Canada West at the 2017 World Junior A Challenge, finishing with three points (1-2-3) and two penalty minutes in five appearances.

Sandin-Pellikka, 21, has played in seven games with the Red Wings during the 2026-27 season, recording one assist, four penalty minutes, six shots and seven blocks in 12:42 average time on ice. The 6-foot, 189-pound blueliner spent the majority of the 2025-26 season with Detroit, logging 21 points (7-14-21) and 18 penalty minutes in 68 games. His 21 points were tied for the fifth-most among NHL rookie defensemen behind Matthew Schaefer (59), Alexander Nikishin (33), Zeev Buium (26) and Artyom Levshunov (24). Sandin-Pellikka also registered three points (2-1-3) in six games with the Griffins last season, in addition to four points (1-3-4) in eight Calder Cup Playoff matchups. Selected by the Red Wings in the first round (17th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Sandin-Pellikka made his North American professional debut with the Griffins in 2024-25, picking up one assist in two regular-season games before playing in three Calder Cup Playoff games. 

A native of Gällivare, Sweden, Sandin-Pellikka totaled 52 points (24-28-52) and 39 penalty minutes in 107 games with Skellefteå AIK in the Swedish Hockey League from 2022-25, helping the club win a SHL championship in 2024. Sandin-Pellikka was named the best defenseman in Sweden’s top junior league in 2022-23 after racking up 36 points (16-20-36), a plus-15 rating and 64 penalty minutes in 31 games with Skellefteå’s under-20 squad. On the international stage, Sandin-Pellikka captained Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship and was selected as the tournament’s best defenseman for the second-consecutive year after recording 10 points (4-6-10), a plus-eight rating and six penalty minutes in seven games. Sandin-Pellikka claimed a silver medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, notching six points (2-4-6) and four penalty minutes in seven games. He also competed at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, tallying one assist and six penalty minutes in seven games. Sandin-Pellikka won a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF Under-18 Championship, earning top defenseman honors after finishing with 11 points (2-9-11) and a plus-eight rating in seven appearances. Sandin-Pellikka was also a silver medalist at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, contributing two assists and six penalty minutes in five games.

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