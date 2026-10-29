PREVIEW: Red Wings square off with visiting Blackhawks in Original Six clash on Thursday

Nate Danielson called Detroit’s first multi-game road swing of the season, which ended with a 4-3 shootout win over the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Monday, “a good one overall.”

“I thought the game in Vancouver was a really good game for us – top to bottom,” Danielson said. “I thought it kind of slipped a little bit in Calgary, didn’t think we had our best game there. But I thought we bounced back and had a really good one in Edmonton.”

Heading into the trip, Detroit’s only road game of the season was a quick in-and-out visit to Bell Centre against the Montreal Canadians on Oct. 10. Danielson said he felt the time away helped the group get closer and sharpen its road game.

“It was nice being on the road with the guys,” Danielson said. “We got to be away for a little bit and spend some more time together. I thought we did a good job of getting to our game. We learned how to play on the road again, since we really didn’t have to do that much. I thought we did a good job of that.”

Now, it’s about carrying that momentum – five of a possible eight points pocketed - back with them on home ice.

“There were some ups and downs on the trip, but it’s always nice to end on a high note against a really talented team there,” Seider said.