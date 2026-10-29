PREVIEW: Red Wings square off with visiting Blackhawks in Original Six clash on Thursday

DETROIT – Returning to Little Caesars Arena for a two-game homestand following their solid trek through the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.
“It’s Original Six,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “Both markets are hockey crazy, in my opinion. Both have multiple banners that are hanging. Both have Hall-of-Fame players that were remarkable. I know in our organization, and I’m pretty sure with (Chris Chelios) and some of them in Chicago, they’re still around and they support the organization. Not every team in the NHL can you make that comment about just because their history is rich, so it goes pretty deep and it’s fun to be a part of.”
Puck drop for the first of two meetings between Detroit (5-4-3; 13 points) and Chicago (4-8-0; 8 points) this season is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage airing exclusively on ESPN+ and HULU. Ken Kal and Larry Murphy will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).