Two straight goals inside the first five minutes of the opening frame — both off the stick of Finnie, who netted his ninth of the season at 1:16 and then his 10th at 4:05 — staked Detroit to a quick 2-0 lead that it never let go of. Arvidsson assisted on the first and Marco Kasper on the second, with neither play drawing a second helper.

“I might have scored two goals that quickly at some point in my career, maybe back in the early days, but nothing anytime recent,” Finnie said with a smile.

Then with 57 seconds left before the first intermission, the Red Wings added to their early advantage on their first power play of the night. Set up by Mortiz Seider and Arvidsson, Lucas Raymond fired a snap shot from the middle of the right face-off circle past Merilainen to make it 3-0.

Raymond, who has 10 goals this season, continues to lead his club in points (23) and power-play points (10) through 24 games.

“The last three practices we had were totally offensive-based,” McLellan said. “Some of the things we tried to work on and apply during those three practices showed up in the game a little bit tonight. I thought on our entries, we delayed a little bit more…We worked in the offensive zone, the three high, more than we have in the past. Tried to spread the ice out. And then two quick goals right off the bat gives you a little confidence, makes you feel good and played from there.”

Detroit didn’t let up in the second period. At 6:24, J.T. Compher pushed it to 4-0 when he put home a backdoor feed from Michael Brandsegg-Nygård after speeding to the side of the net. It marked Compher’s fourth goal of the season.

"It was good for our group, just to see a couple go in and play with a lead," Finnie said. "We haven't done that a lot this year and it's been one of our struggles."

Although Paul Cotter ended Tarasov’s shutout bid with a snap shot from the slot at 7:26 of the third period, Arvidsson helped Detroit reclaim its four-goal lead against Vancouver just 42 seconds later. The 33-year-old forward, who has found twine nine times this season, deflected a point shot from Seider for the 5-1 final.