DETROIT -- Beginning a busy stretch of three games in four days with Thanksgiving in the middle of it all, the Detroit Red Wings benefited from a three-goal first period in a 5-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.
"That was a big win for us," said Emmitt Finnie, who matched NHL career highs in goals and points for his third multi-point game of the season. "I think it was a good game from all of us, and I thought it was a great response."
Netminder Daniil Tarasov made 25 saves for the Red Wings (9-12-3; 21 points), who got multi-point nights from Viktor Arvidsson (one goal, two assists) and Moritz Seider (two assists). Between the opposing pipes, goalie Leevi Merilainen finished with 21 saves for the Canucks (6-20-1; 13 points).
“The other day, I was using the analogy of digging a well and eventually, you got to find some water,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “You’re not going to dig anymore. And today, we found a little bit of water. I think some of the losses that we’ve had, we’ve played well…So, the mental relief is more the reward, I think, than anything you get. You finally drill, you get water and you can drink. It’s short-lived, because we’ve got a quick skate tomorrow and back-to-back games on the weekend, but it should give us a little bit of offensive confidence now.”