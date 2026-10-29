Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Detroit assigns Michal Postava to Griffins

2026_TRANSACTIONS_WEB_oct29 1
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled forward Sheldon Dries from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. Additionally, the Red Wings have assigned goaltender Michal Postava to the Griffins.

Dries, 32, has played in six games with the Red Wings during the 2026-27 season, recording five shots, six blocks and 19 hits in 9:45 average time on ice. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound forward has also tallied eight points (5-3-8) and six penalty minutes in four games with the Griffins to begin the 2026-27 campaign. Dries skated in five games with the Red Wings in 2025-26, logging two shots, three blocks and eight hits in 6:58 average time on ice. Dries also played in 57 games with the Griffins last season and ranked among the team leaders with 23 goals (3rd), 22 assists (4th), 45 points (2nd), a plus-20 rating (9th), seven power play goals (T1st), 14 power play points (1st), one shorthanded goal (T2nd), three game-winning goals (T5th), one overtime goal (T2nd) and 149 shots (2nd). Additionally, Dries contributed seven points (2-5-7) in eight Calder Cup Playoff games with the Griffins. Originally signed by the AHL’s Texas Stars as a free agent on May 10, 2017, Dries has collected 26 points (16-10-26) and 59 penalty minutes in 133 NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks and Red Wings since 2018-19. He has also racked up 297 points (166-131-297), a plus-51 rating and 276 penalty minutes in 400 AHL games with the Stars, Colorado Eagles, Abbotsford Canucks and Griffins.

A native of Macomb, Mich., Dries spent four seasons at Western Michigan University from 2013-17 prior to turning professional, serving as team captain during his final three years with the program. In total, Dries registered 84 points (44-40-84) and 136 penalty minutes in 148 games with the Broncos, earning a place on the NCHC Second All-Star Team as a senior. Dries also logged 87 points (41-46-87), a plus-34 rating and 235 penalty minutes in 116 games with the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League from 2010-13, helping the team win a Clark Cup championship in 2012. On the international stage, Dries won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2012 World Junior A Challenge, recording seven points (1-6-7) and four penalty minutes in four appearances.

Postava, 24, earned his first career NHL win on Oct. 26 against the Edmonton Oilers, stopping 24 shots in regulation and overtime before turning away all three shootout attempts he faced. The 6-foot-1, 222-pound goaltender made his NHL debut in relief on Oct. 22 against the Vancouver Canucks, stopping 7-of-8 shots in the third period. Postava has also logged a perfect 4-0-0 record with a 1.25 goals-against average and a 0.954 save percentage in four starts with the Griffins to begin the 2026-27 season. He spent the 2025-26 campaign with the Griffins, posting a 17-6-0 record with a 1.71 goals-against average, a 0.937 save percentage and four shutouts in 25 regular-season appearances. Postava was named a recipient of the Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award for the 2025-26 AHL season, presented to the goaltender(s) on the team which allows the fewest goals per game in the regular season, sharing the award with Sebastian Cossa. Additionally, Postava tallied a 4-4 record with a 2.09 goals-against average, a 0.912 save percentage and one shutout in eight Calder Cup Playoff games. Originally signed by the Red Wings as an undrafted free agent on June 10, 2025, Postava has amassed a 21-6-0 record with a 1.65 goals-against average, a 0.939 save percentage and four shutouts in 29 appearances with the Griffins.

A native of Valasske Mezirici, Czechia, Postava spent the entire 2024-25 season with HC Kometa Brno in the Czech Extraliga, winning Best Goaltender honors after showing a 23-18-0 record with a 2.39 goals-against average, a 0.921 save percentage and three shutouts in 42 regular-season games. He also led HC Kometa Brno to a Czech Extraliga championship in 2025 and was selected as Playoff MVP after posting a 10-7 record with a 1.97 goals-against average, a 0.940 save percentage and three shutouts in 17 postseason contests. Postava’s save percentage of 0.940 during the postseason was the best among all goaltenders in Czechia’s top professional league. Postava also compiled a 46-46-0 record with a 2.01 goals-against average, a 0.936 save percentage and nine shutouts in 96 appearances during parts of five seasons with HC Přerov from 2019-24. He earned Best Goaltender accolades with HC Přerov in 2023-24 after leading Czechia’s second-highest professional league in wins (23) and save percentage (0.942).

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